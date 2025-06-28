Amanda Serrano On Her Rivalry With Katie Taylor: “We Make Magic Together”

The first fight between female stars Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano was a great one, a modern-day classic. Some would say, and actually do say, the sequel topped it.

Taylor vs. Serrano Trilogy Fight

Now, as we inch ever closer to the trilogy fight between these oh, so evenly matched modern greats, fight fans are braced for something special, perhaps even the best fight of the three.

Ireland’s Taylor is 2-0 over Puerto Rico’s Serrano, yet as Serrano has said, “the world has eyes.” Serrano believes very strongly that she deserved the decision in both fights, while Serrano, who bled profusely during the second fight/war/slugfest, says she was most hurt by headbutts in the sequel, not by Taylor’s punches.

Taylor-Serrano: Netflix Boxing Event

Now, with an exciting-looking documentary forthcoming on Netflix, the platform that will, of course, boast the trilogy fight on July 11, Serrano, 47-3-1(31), has spoken of the way Taylor and she “make magic” when they fight. And for sure, those 20 rounds of hectic warfare these two ladies have given us were magical.

“I tell people that she’s my bestie because together we make millions of dollars,” Serrano said when speaking on The Whistle. “We make magic together. We make great fights together.”

Taylor, who also has plenty of respect for Serrano, has said numerous times that she doesn’t care about Serrano’s cries of robbery, that she only cares “what the judges think about the fight.” And, officially, Taylor, 24-1(6) holds that 2-0 edge over Serrano. Can Serrano, at age 36, the younger fighter by two years, get the win this time around?

Taylor-Serrano: FOTY Contender

Fans expect another great fight, sure, but they also fully expect another close, down-to-the-wire affair. Simply put, if Taylor and Serrano fought 10 times, it’s very likely they would go the distance in all 10 fights. But KO’s aren’t everything, and this particular rivalry really has given us all that is great about the sport.

Brace yourselves for a possible FOTY contender on July 11 in New York.