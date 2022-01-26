Today’s Fury vs. Whyte purse bid moved to Friday, Jan.28

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and mandatory Dillian Whyte have another two days to negotiate their fight before this Friday’s purse bid. The two had a purse bid scheduled for today, Wednesday, but it’s been moved to this Friday in what is said to be the final time. No more extensions, according to the World Boxing Council.

In the meantime, Fury went on a rant on social media today, complaining that Anthony Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn have lost out of $90 million due to him rejecting a step aside that would have allowed him to swerve his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) prefers to face IBF/WBA/WBO champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) for the undisputed championship rather than making a mandatory defense against Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs), which won’t be an easy one and will have far less glamor surrounding it.

Whyte is a good fighter, but he’s already been knocked out by Joshua and Alexander Povetkin in the past. Fury won’t get credit for beating him as he would if he were to face Usyk for all four belts.

“Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua have gotta be the worst businessmen in history. Today they lost $90 million,” said Tyson Fury on Instagram.

The $90 million that Fury is talking about is the $20 million that Joshua would have received for the step aside plus another $70 million to fight the Fury-Usyk winner.

Obviously, Joshua isn’t a businessman in the traditional sense. He’s a boxer with pride, and it’s understandable why he would choose to reject a sure thing. In the business world, you wouldn’t see that kind of money, but it’s different when you’re talking about a boxer.

Joshua isn’t hurting for money, though, so it’s not the end of the world if Usyk beats him soundly in the rematch to send him into retirement. AJ’s net worth is $80 million, and that sum will likely be increased to $100 million once he faces Usyk. If this is the end game for Joshua, he’s got enough money to live comfortably in a gated community without worry.

If what Fury is saying is true about Joshua having rejected the step aside deal, it means he’s made up his mind that he plans on gambling on the rematch with Usyk.

It’s difficult to foresee a positive outcome for Joshua in his rematch with Usyk, but you got to respect him for choosing to take that route. The average fan can’t identify with someone making that kind of move in life, but Joshua has the money already to gamble on his future.

If wins, he makes even more money and gets the last laugh. It’s difficult to picture Joshua winning because he doesn’t possess the boxing skills, chin, stamina, or the ring IQ to beat a fighter like Usyk.

Will Joshua retire if he gets knocked out by Usyk or will he sack his new trainer and hope that a new coach will turn his career around in a game of musical chairs. It doesn’t matter how many times Joshua changes out trainers, they’re not going to fix his weak chin, poor stamina and him being gunshy.

“Sources: The WBC has delayed today’s Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte purse bid to Friday. Both Whyte and Anthony Joshua were offered step-aside deals to allow Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk this summer for undisputed heavyweight championship. Usyk contractually owes Joshua a rematch,” said Mike Coppinger on social media.