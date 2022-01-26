Canelo has 2 offers for May 7th: Jermall Charlo & Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez has two offers he’s considering against Jermall Charlo or Dmitry Bivol for his next fight date on May 7th on the Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend.

According to ESPN, the offer from PBC is a single fight for Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) against the unbeaten Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) that would take place at 168 with the contest taking place at super middleweight.

There is already a tremendous about of interest from boxing fans in the U.S about a fight between Canelo and Jermall. If Canelo wanted to take advantage of that interest for his May 7th fight, it would be a smart move on his art because that’s the fight that many fans would like to see right now.

Canelo offered 2-fight deal by Eddie Hearn

The other offer Canelo has received is a two-fight deal by Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn for him to face WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7th with the second bout coming later in the year in a trilogy match against his nemesis Gennadiy Golovkin the Mexican Independence Day Holiday weekend on September 17th.

There would be a lot of money for Canelo, 31, to make if he were to take the 2-fight deal offered to him by Hearn to face Bivol and Golovkin but it would require bravery on his part.

Also, Canelo would need to be a mature adult and let go of any past grudges he might still be holding against GGG for the trash-talking that was done before their 2018 rematch.

Some boxing fans believe that one of the main reasons why Canelo has held back from giving Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) was because of the things that were said by him and his former trainer going into their last fight.

Fighting Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) would mean that Canelo would need to start bulking up right now for him to have the needed size to face the Russian fighter by May 7th.

After that fight, Canelo will need to drop some muscle to return to the 168-lb division to defend against the soon-to-be 40-year-old Golovkin. You can’t expect Golovkin to move up two weight classes to face Canelo at 175.

Yeah, Canelo could use his A-side muscle to force Golovkin to come up to light heavyweight to face him if he relieves Bivol of his WBA title, but he wouldn’t receive credit from boxing fans should he beat the Kazakhstan fighter.

It would be bad enough that Canelo made Golovkin wait four years from 2018 to 2022 before fighting him in the trilogy match. A lot of boxing fans would interpret that long period that Canelo made GGG wait for his third fight as a move to age him enough to finally beat him in a non-controversial way.

“Al Haymon’s PBC recently extended a one-fight offer to Alvarez for a May 7 defense of his undisputed super middleweight championship against middleweight titleholder Jermall Charlo, sources said, “Mike Coppinger of ESPN said.

Charlo is the fight that boxing fans want to see from Canelo right now, rather than a match against Bivol, Golovkin, or Artur Beterbiev. There would be a massive amount of boxing fans amped up at seeing Canelo and Charlo battling it out at 168 on PPV.

For Canelo, he needs to take the fight against the 6’0″ Charlo soon before he gets beaten by somebody. Jermall looked shaky in the last title defense of his WBC 160-lb title against Juan Macias Montiel last June in Houston, Texas.

“The other offer came from Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, a proposed two-fight deal that would pit Canelo vs. light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol on May 7, per sources. The second fight: a long-awaited trilogy battle between Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin on Sept. 17, but this time, at 168 pounds for Alvarez’s four belts,” said Coppinger.