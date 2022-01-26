R.I.P Brian Hughes – “The Godfather of Manchester Boxing” Passes Away At 81

In sad news, it has been reported how long-time devoted boxing trainer Brian Hughes has passed away at the age of 81. Hughes, who was awarded an MBE for his services to the sport he loved and worked in for well over half a century, was liked and respected by all.

Tributes from all over the boxing world have been quite literally pouring in since the sad news broke. Brian passed away yesterday morning; his daughter Rachel announced.

Hughes, who opened The Moston and Collyhurst Lads Club boxing gym in 1964, went on to work with a number of champions – including Robin Reid, Scott Quigg, and Tyson Fury. Hughes retired from training in 2011 and he later had a street named after him in Collyhurst. In semi-retirement, Hughes co-wrote the excellent biography of Thomas Hearns, “Hitman,” with his son.

People such as Frank Warren and Joe Gallagher have paid their respects to Brian on social media.

“Frank Warren and everyone at Queensbury are saddened to hear of the passing of dear friend Brian Hughes,” Warren wrote. “Between us we made many champions, Manchester legends, and shared many good times along the journey that goes back many decades. As well as a great trainer, master tactician, and mentor to many youngsters, Brian was a talented author of many books as well as being a renowned boxing and Manchester United historian as well as father figure to many in his local area. His legacy will live on at Collyhurst and Moston with many of his former charges continuing his life’s work. Manchester has lost a great ambassador and Boxing an irreplaceable character. Rest in peace and God bless.”

Gallagher, a fine trainer himself, also left a message.

“Such sad news to hear the passing of Brian Hughes a coach and mentor to so many that passed through his gym door,” Gallagher wrote. “Thoughts and prayers to his family, loved ones and the team @Collyhurst ABC.”

It’s not often in the sport of boxing that as successful a figure as Brian Hughes comes along and has absolutely nobody saying anything at all bad about him. Hughes was truly liked and admired by all who ever met him. He will be missed.