Tim Tszyu Punctuates A Strong 2020 With Destructive KO Win Over Bowyn Morgan – Boxing Results

Unbeaten 154 pound contender Tim Tszyu has been carving out his own name, as well as blasting his way through his 2020 opposition in impressive fashion.

Today in Sydney, Australia in an outdoor fight, the son of the great Kostya Tszyu blasted clean through New Zealand’s Bowyn Morgan. Tszyu dropped Morgan with a heavy and fast combo in the opening session and then, after Morgan had bravely beaten the count, Tszyu finished him off with a punishing right had to the head that sent Morgan down and onto the ring apron.

Time was just 1:54. Tszyu is now 17-0(13), while Morgan falls to 21-2(11).

This year saw the 26-year-old from New South Wales smash former WBO welterweight champ Jeff Horn to defeat in a one-sided affair in August and now Tszyu has another highlight-reel KO attached to his resume. Tszyu has been moved fast and he now wants to fight for a world title, ideally in his home country. Tszyu spoke after his quick victory, stating how he was “just getting started.”

“This doesn’t happen without all the hard training that I do. I was just getting started,” Tszyu said. “You guys know what’s next – the world title, here is Sydney. I’m Aussie-born, and I wanna be an Aussie. For my Russian fans also, utmost respect to you guys, too – this is for everyone.”

Tszyu is currently ranked number-2 by the WBO and he is targeting a shot at WBO 154 pound ruler Patrick Teixeira. The Brazilian, a good fighter himself, is set to make his next defence in February, against his mandatory challenger Brian Castano. If victorious, Teixeira could fight Tszyu after that. Tszyu is one of the brightest young fighters out there and he is in no way getting attention merely due to his surname.

In today’s supporting bout, former rugby player turned heavyweight boxer Paul Gallen pounded out a six-round unanimous decision win over combat sports tough guy, a 280 pound Mark Hunt. This one was a pretty entertaining fight. But it was of course Tszyu who was the star of the show.



