Ryan Garcia Aims High: 2 Million PPV Buys Predicted, But Is It Realistic?

Ryan Garcia predicts that his fight against WBC-lb champion Devin Haney will bring in 2 million PPV buys on April 20th on DAZN, doubling the number of buys for his clash last year against Gervonta Davis.

The Haney Hurdle

The superstar Ryan believes the fight will go through the roof, and he could be right. There’s a tremendous amount of interest in the clash, thanks to Ryan and Devin’s dad, Bill Haney, both of whom were the ones that had fans talking yesterday during their New York press conference.

To hit the 2 million PPV mark, Bill and Ryan will need to put in more work because that’s a huge number, especially given that Devin’s last fight reportedly pulled in 30K buys on DAZN PPV against Regis Prograis.

Haney is dead weight for the promotion, and that’s going to put of the promotional burden on Ryan and Bill to do the heavy lifting. Devin is arguably a liability to the promotion.

If Bill isn’t on point with the marketing of the fight, wasting promotional time, jabbering about Devin fighting Gervonta Davis next, it’ll be up to Ryan to singlehandedly market the fight. Bill has good days and bad days. When Bill is dialed in, there’s no one better. The problem, he’s not consistent and he seems to go off into outer space, sounding like he’s not firing mentally on all eight cylinders on his bad days.

Focused on Destruction

“I just want to destroy him,” said Ryan Garcia to Brian Campbell’s YouTube channel when asked what he saw in Devin Haney’s eyes during their face-off at the New York press conference yesterday.

Ryan wants to crush Haney, and you can imagine by the time they step in the ring, Kingry will be seeing red on April 20th. Haney calling Ryan an “alcoholic” doesn’t help matters.

“I already left that narrative. I only want to fight in New York,” said Ryan when asked about him previously wanting his fight with Haney to be moved to Las Vegas. “The energy is amazing. I’m vetoing that decision on myself. I’m not going to do that. I’m only going to fight in NYC now.

“Yeah, I think we’re going to get 2 million PPV buys at least,” said Ryan, predicting his fight against Haney will eclipse the 1 million buys his clash against Gervonta Davis brought in last April.

“You know me, I’m not going to give you my tricks of the trade, but he will be obliterated,” said Ryan when asked how he’ll defeat Haney.