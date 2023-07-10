Tim Bradley predicts Canelo’s 3 fights with PBC deal

Tim Bradley thinks Canelo Alvarez already has his next two fights of his three-fight, $100 million deal with PBC planned out after he faces Jermell Charlo on September 30th.

Bradley sees Canelo then fighting “the big Charlo, Jermall, in his second fight, followed by Errol Spence Jr if he gets past Terence Crawford.

The guy that won’t be among the three fighters that Canelo faces in his PBC deal is David Benavidez. Bradley doesn’t say why Canelo won’t fight him, but it’s likely because he’s too dangerous.

Bradley says Jermall will be at the Canelo vs. Jermell fight, which makes sense. If Jermall is going to be facing Canelo in May of next year, it makes sense for him to attend the Canelo-Jermall fight.

Boxing fans would prefer Canelo to fight Benavidez than Charlo, but it doesn’t appear he wants any part of the ‘Mexican Monster.’ At some point, Canelo will need to fight Benavidez unless he’s going to retire after he completes his third-fight deal.

If things go badly for his fight with Jermell, then he’ll definitely never fight Benavidez. If Canelo stays with PBC beyond his three-fight deal, that increases the chances of him fighting Benavidez.

“My guess is baby Charlo, the little Charlo [Jermell], the bigger Charlo [Jermall], and then Errol Spence. Those are three fights” said Tim Bradley to Fighthype, talking about who he believes Canelo Alvarez will fight as part of his three-fight deal with PBC.

“I don’t even think Benavidez’s name [will be among the three on Canelo’s three-fight deal with PBC]. Absolutely not.”

No one figures Benaavidz to get the fight with Canelo because he’s too big and strong.

“It’s a possibility. He’s with PBC. There’s definitely a possibility there that he fights Benavidez,” said Bradley when asked if Canelo might fight Benavidez if Spence loses to Terence Crawford and David keeps winning.

“Hell yeah, that’s the option A [Canelo fighting Spence]. “But Crawford and Spence have a two-fight deal already. Regardless of whether one loses or wins, they got to fight again. It’s not going to be right away [for Spence to fight Canelo after his fight with Crawford on July 29th.

“That’s why the other Charlo [Jermall] is going to be there, and then whatever happens with Crawford and Spence again. I don’t think Crawford is going to fight Charlo.

“If Canelo can bypass Benavidez, he’s on the backend of his career. If he can bypass that animal, why not fight Spence?” said Bradley.