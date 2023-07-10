Dmitry Bivol Aims To Fight In October, Against TBA

One of the very best fighters in the world today, Dmitry Bivol has at time of writing no dance partner for his next fight. With a talked of return fight with Canelo Alvarez off for the time being (perhaps for good, Bivol’s team have said they do not think the Mexican superstar really wanted the rematch anyway), Bivol has said his priority fight is one with countryman and rival 175 pound champion Artur Beterbiev

However, there is no movement on this fight right now and there doesn’t look like being any anytime soon, what with Mauricio Sulaiman stating the WBC will not approve the fight as the two men are Russian and the ongoing troubles in Ukraine make the approval of a world title fight between any Russian boxers unethical.

For his part, Bivol, 21-0(11) says he wishes politics could be kept out of sport, with he himself being a peaceful sportsman and nothing more. So, with Canelo and Beterbiev both currently unavailable, who might Bivol, the reigning WBA light heavyweight champ, fight next?

TASS has reported how Bivol aims to next box in October but there is no name mentioned nor is there a specific venue for the fight. Bivol, last seen hammering out a wide decision win over a reluctant Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez back in November, recently said to Fight Hub that he plans to stay at 175 pounds until he has fought all the meaningful fights that are out there for him at the weight. That of course means the Beterbiev unification showdown we all so badly want to see.

Bivol did say that one day he may move weights, either down as far as to middle and super middleweight, or maybe even as high as up to cruiserweight. But Bivol says he wants to take care of business at light heavyweight first.

Bivol is a fine fighter, one who is seemingly a victim of being too good for his own good. Canelo doesn’t seem to want that rematch, while Beterbiev, though he would doubtless fight his countryman, is not allowed to do so right now.

It will be interesting to see just who Bivol fights next if he can indeed get a dance partner for October. It has already been eight months Bivol last fought, this too long for such a special talent we all wish to see more of. Can anyone beat Bivol, and could he one day win world titles at 160, 168 and even 200 pounds?

Will Bivol get the opportunity to try might be a better question.