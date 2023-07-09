Errol Spence on Terence Crawford fight: “It’s going to be an all-out war” on July 29th

Errol Spence Jr expects his undisputed welterweight championship fight with Terence Crawford to be an “all-out war” on July 29th, with the two meeting for the supremacy of the 147-lb division on Showtime PPV.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) sees this as a “legacy” fight, one similar to the old school fights from the 1980s, involving fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard, Tommy Hearns, and Marvin Hagler.

IBF, WBA & WBO champion Spence & WBO champ Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) will be shown on Showtime PPV on July 29th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event price is $84.99.

Although the fight is seen by many boxing fans as a 50-50 one, Spence has the superior size, power, and punch output and experiences better opposition than the 36-year-old Crawford.

Crawford moved up to 147 after having won world titles at 140 & 135. He was the undisputed light welterweight before moving up.

Spence is likely going to try and walk Crawford down all night, and it’s going to be interesting to see if the Omaha, Nebraska native gets on his bike or if h stands his ground.

Spence vs. Crawford: Who has the stronger willpower?

Terence Crawford: “When you look at Errol and me, we do this for the fans, as well as for both of our families,” said Terence to Premier Boxing Champions.

“On July 29th, you’re going to see a new undisputed welterweight champion of the world, and he’s going to be from Omaha, Nebraska. When I’m met with force, I’m going to give you force right back.

“Spence has been on my mind since I moved up in the division. The fans and the media weren’t calling for Shawn Porter to fight Terence Crawford when Shawn Porter had a title.

“The fans weren’t calling for Ugas to fight Terence Crawford when he had a title. They were saying, ‘Go fight Errol.’ I trained my a** to be where I’m at. I deserve those fights.

“It was frustrating, but I had to take what I had to get. Errol could have easily moved up to 154 and said, ‘Man, I’m not fighting that dude.’ I commend him for staying at 147 and doing what he said he was going to do, and that’s fighting Terence Crawford. I respect him for that.

“I’m happy that the fight is here, but I’m not satisfied until my hand is raised on July 29th. I think it’s going to be a hell of a fight. I think we’re going to fight the s**t out of each other.

“This is my moment to shine, and I’m prepared to do whatever I have to do.”

Why would Spence move up to 154 without fighting Crawford? Spence sacrificed a year of his career negotiating the fight with Crawford, who bailed on negotiations without notice at one point to take a tune-up against David Avanesyan last December.

Typically, a top fighter would have moved on if Crawford did that to them, but not with Spence. He wants to fight with Terence because h knows what he sees and is confident of victory.

Spence-Crawford = All-out war

Errol Spence: “Terence Crawford, he’s a mean fighter. He’s a guy that if he gets you hurt, he’s going to go for the knockout. It’s a match made in heaven, and I’m the same way. It’s going to come down to determination and willpower. See who breaks first.

“I feel like Terence Crawford is a guy that is going to go for the kill, especially if he smells blood. Once the lights are turned on, and we’re in the ring, it’s basically wartime. I feel like that’s a legacy-defining fight.

“Everybody clamors over the best, fighting the best. Terence Crawford 39-0 and me 28-0. He has a title, and I have three titles, and this is for the undisputed. So, I feel like this is a legacy fight.

“This is an old-school fight. This is what my dad used to talk to me about when he used to watch fights 40 years ago when you had Tommy Hearn, Ray Leonard, and all the greats and the four kings. People adored them because they were really competitive fighters. Blood & guts.

“Terence Crawford has that dog mentality. I have that dog mentality. If you put us together, you’re going to have an all-out war, action-packed fight, old school just like the greats.”

It’s going to be exciting to see who breaks down first. Will it be Spence, or will it be Crawford?

Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre: “After we moved to 147 lbs, to be honest with you. We’ve been licking our chops from day one. Them guys are just getting us more prepared to step in the ring on July 29th. This is the fight we’ve always wanted.”