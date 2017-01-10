Tim Bradley discusses possible retirement, says his health is his priority

Warrior Tim Bradley, last seen in the ring doing battle for a third time with superstar Manny Pacquiao in April, has gone on record stating how he is mulling over the idea of retiring sooner rather than later. Bradley, speaking with FightHub, said “I think about it (retirement) a lot.”

A great fighter who thrilled fans with, amongst other bouts, his almost unbelievably entertaining 12 round war with Ruslan Provodnikov – this incredible, up-from-the-floor 2013 win arguably being the most exciting of Bradley’s 36 pro fights – Bradley says he “can’t complain,” and that at age 33 he feels he has “done pretty damn well,” which is of course an understatement.





“Maybe a couple more fights. Maybe I’ll finish out my contract with Top Rank and be done,” Bradley said to Fight Hub. “Nobody is too big for me! But it’s about health too. I’m trying to leave this sport with some sense.”

Bradley’s contract with Top Rank, which he renewed in August of 2016, expires in August of 2018, so it is possible Bradley could engage in a couple more big fights before he walks away (and into The Hall of Fame one day? What do you think, is “Desert Storm” worthy?) The former 140 and 147-pound champ says such a fight would have to “make sense,” and that his whole team would have to agree on it.

When he does wave goodbye, fight fans will likely miss the Palm Springs warrior (warrior is an often overused word but one Bradley is fully deserving of). An incredibly determined, tough and supremely conditioned fighter, Bradley had just one shortcoming: his lack of one-punch KO power. Bradley hit hard enough to get his opponent’s attention and hard enough to gain their respect (just ask Provodnikov, or look at pictures of Ruslan’s face from after the epic fight) but he never had lights out pop.

If he had, Bradley might have been darn near unbeatable. As it is, Tim scored that huge (and hugely controversial) decision win over Pacquiao in 2012, winning the WBO welterweight title, as well as picking up big wins over Juan Manuel Marquez and Provodnikov at 147, and before that, down at 140, wins over the likes of Junior Witter (avoided at the time and very tricky to fight), Lamont Peterson, Devon Alexander and Joel Casamayor.

Currently at 33-2-1(13) and having never been stopped (Bradley’s chin appearing truly phenomenal at times) Bradley has already compiled some resume, and he might not be quite done yet. As is the case with certain fighters, it is likely Bradley and his considerable accomplishments will only be fully appreciated once he has retired.