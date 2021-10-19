This Friday: The First Ever Bridgerweight World Title Fight: Rivas vs Rozicki, LIVE on FITE

Boxing history will be made this Friday evening in Montreal, Canada, as the first ever world bridgerweight title fight will take place. Oscar Rivas, 27-1(19) will face unbeaten puncher Ryan Rozicki, 13-0(13). It’s pretty tough to predict what we will see on the night.

Rozicki of Nova Scotia is a puncher yet he has not really faced anybody of note. Rivas, born in Colombia, has of course been in with Dillian Whyte (dropping a competitive decision back in July of 2019) and Bryant Jennings (Rivas getting the 12th round TKO win in January of 2019).





Rivas is 33, Rozicki is significantly younger at age 26. Hopefully, we will see a good action fight. Back in December of 1979, when the first ever cruiserweight title fight took place, between Marvin Camel and Mate Parlov (who fought to a draw), almost all fans were moaning and groaning over the fact that another weight class had been thrust upon the sport; an unneeded weight class. The cruiserweight division would never really catch on, the thinking went. The same sentiments are being felt regarding the bridgerweight division (weight limit 224 pounds), but who knows, it might catch on in time, as the cruiserweight division did.

Cruiserweight is a respected weight class these days and it has given us some great fighters and some great fights – Evander Holyfield-Dwight Muhammad Qawi, James Toney Vassiliy Jirov, Oleksandr Usyk and his brilliant performances. Hopefully, if enough good fighters begin operating at 224 pounds, bridgerweight will give us some good stuff too.

Of course, the big problem is, most fighters at or around the 224 pound mark will look to bulk up a little and go after the big money and the glory at heavyweight. The biggest problem the bridgerweight division may have might be having enough quality fighters that are capable of giving the division its lifeblood. Still, everything has to have a beginning, and this Friday we will see boxing history made as a bridgerweight world title fight will be witnessed.

Who wins? Rivas is the pick based on his experience and his proven ability. Still an unbeaten puncher is always, always dangerous.