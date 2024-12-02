There Is Horror And Hype Combined In Surreal Usyk-Fury II Trailer!

If you haven’t yet checked out the promo trailer for the Usyk vs. Fury rematch, go and do so now. It’s truly a surreal 2-and-a-bit minutes, in which horror and hype combine to give viewers a genuinely never before seen boxing trailer. Fans of horror movies will enjoy this one, almost as much as we boxing fans.

Clearly the product of a hefty budget, we see the two rival heavyweight kings suffering from traumatic hallucinations, this as Usyk seeks Fury everywhere he goes, as Fury sees Usyk everywhere he goes.

The opening scene in which Fury is trying to make sense of things whilst sitting in a psychiatrist’s office, with Fury suddenly taken back in his mind to when he was laid in a hospital bed recovering from the first fight, with the nurse then turning into Usyk and saying “welcome back!” is something David Lynch might have enjoyed, or even been proud of shooting.

And it gets worse for Fury, as he sees Usyk sat across from him at home, his ring rival having taken the form of his wife. Usyk doesn’t get any peace himself, as he sees Fury turn into the driver of his taxi and, when he is followed by someone who is merely trying to give Usyk back his wallet that he dropped, Fury’s visage appears on the back of the man’s head. It is creepy stuff, yet it’s also funny. In short, it’s brilliant, and chances are indeed good that non-boxing fans who catch the trailer may well be inspired to catch the fight.

The final scene, in which Usyk emerges from Fury’s stomach, is definitely a homage to some classic horror flicks, and Usyk, who often refers to Fury as “Greedy Belly,” is chilling as he manically says the words, “I’m feel. I’m very feel.” It turns out, with the aid of some great editing, the two rival heavyweight champions are pretty good actors.

Now, will the December 21st rematch live up to the hype? Will the rematch be half as special as its trailer?