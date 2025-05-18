Frank Warren Says Joseph Parker Will Fight In September, Will “Wait And See The Outcome Of Usyk-Dubois II”

It could be argued that New Zealand’s Joseph Parker is the most patient heavyweight contender of recent years. Parker, a former WBO heavyweight champ, has waited for months for his shot at becoming a two-time heavyweight ruler. And Parker, 36-3(24), has earned his shot, this with big wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang.

Parker, who is six wins removed from his loss to Joe Joyce, became the WBO interim heavyweight champion with his win over Zhang, and he was all set as we know to fight IBF champ Daniel Dubois in February, only for Dubois to fall ill with a virus, with Martin Bakole coming in at short-notice, to be wiped out by 33 year old Parker. Now, waiting to see who wins the July 19 rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Dubois, it was suggested that Parker might have featured on the undercard.

September Return Planned

But now, Frank Warren has said to Talk Sport that Parker will await the result of the Usyk-Dubois rematch and that he will next fight in September.

“I spoke with Joseph and his team, and he will fight again in September,” Warren said. “We will then wait and see the outcome of the rematch between Usyk and Dubois. The WBO has said the winner of that fight will have to do their mandatory. He is the interim champion, so he’s in a good position, as he can fight for all four belts. Or if the winner vacates, then he will be elevated and become a full world champion.”

Parker is next in line, for sure, but there could be a problem. If Usyk beats Dubois in the rematch (as most experts feel will be the case), he may decide to face someone other than Parker in what could be his final fight before retirement. Usyk did say a while back that he is interested in fighting either Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury in his final fight, this in what would be a third fight with either Brit. If this happens, Parker will be elevated to full WBO champ, but this is not what Parker would really want.

If, however, Dubois gets his revenge over Usyk, Dubois would be expected to fight Parker the way he was all set to do back in February.

Parker Deserves His Chance

Parker is more than worthy of his shot, and he will be watching the fight at Wembley on July 19 with great interest. But who will it be that Parker winds up fighting when he does return to the ring?