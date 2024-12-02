David Benavidez Pumped Up Over Possible Clash With Zurdo Ramirez: “Possibly One Of The Biggest In Cruiserweight History”

Unbeaten “Mexican Monster” David Benavidez has plenty of work to do at light heavyweight, his upcoming fight with David Morell a real battle to consider, and Benavidez then aims to fight the Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol winner for all the 175 pound marbles. But Benavidez is also hugely pumped up and excited about a possible fight between himself and reigning WBA/WBO cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez.

David Benavidez Snr has spoken about this fight as a possibility for down the road, if for example, Benavidez cannot for whatever reason lock in a fight with the Bivol-Beterbiev winner. And now, in speaking with DAZN News, 27 year old Benavidez has spoken about what a great fight it could be.

“That is definitely a fight that we’re eyeing and if we could get that fight tomorrow, we’d go and fight that fight tomorrow,” Benavidez said of a fight with Zurdo. “I know Zurdo Ramirez real well and I’m actually proud of him, too, because he’s the unified champ at 200 pounds. He won two titles, he accomplished a lot. I’ve known him for a long time, so it makes me really proud to be his friend and work with him. So I feel like, at the end of the day, this could possibly be one of the biggest fights in cruiserweight history. You know, two Mexicans going at it. It’d definitely be a great fight.”

It would indeed. We fans have been treated to some truly epic fights between Mexican ring warriors over the years, yet the all-Mexican classics have always taken place in the lower weight divisions. Never have two big guys from Mexico rumbled in mesmerising, epic fashion. This would undoubtedly change if Benavidez, 29-0(24) and Ramirez, 47-1(30) put their friendship aside for one night and fought each other. But when it comes to who on earth would win, well, that’s a tough question with this one.

33 year old Ramirez, really must have been killing himself to make 175 pounds, let alone 168 where he was a world champion, and the cruiserweight division does look to be his ideal weight class. Benavidez too is a big, big dude, and it is entirely realistic for him to be looking at moving up to 200 pounds. But to repeat, first comes that business to deal with at light heavyweight. But down the road, perhaps as soon as next year, Benavidez could perhaps be swapping punches with Ramirez. And this potential fight has FOTY written all over it.