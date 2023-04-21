The Trailer for S.O.G.: The Book of Ward Is Now Available

SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films, in association with UNINTERRUPTED, announced today that S.O.G.: The Book of Ward, an intimate portrayal of the improbable rise of boxing great Andre Ward will premiere Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME and on SHOWTIME streaming and on demand platforms that same day.

The official trailer for S.O.G.: The Book of Ward has also been released on the eve of the blockbuster telecast headlined by Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia Saturday, April 22 in a SHOWTIME PPV Production (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT).

In the film, produced by the athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, the undefeated, five-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist reveals in personal terms his journey from a turbulent childhood in Oakland, Calif., through the pressures of world championship expectations and ultimately to his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.

“I always knew that one day I would tell my story in my own words. I’ve been waiting for the right moment and platform to do it, and the time is now,” said Ward. “I’m excited to be partnering with SHOWTIME and UNINTERRUPTED to bring this to life. Many people know what I accomplished, but they don’t know what I overcame to get to this point. I pull back the curtain on my parents’ struggles with addiction, the lure of the street life following my father’s death, and my battles with the sport of boxing itself. This film will detail how I rose above it all through my faith, determination and desire to leave my own unique legacy no matter the cost.”

In September 2017 at the age of 33, with his status as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport secured, the undefeated Ward shocked the sporting world when he announced his retirement from boxing. Now 39 and a father of five, Ward reflects on his life with newfound clarity and appreciation for his unconventional rise to greatness. Featuring interviews with longtime trainer and godfather Virgil Hunter, Andre’s wife Tiffiney Ward, as well as key figures from the sports and entertainment world, S.O.G.: The Book of Ward will examine a side of Ward few have ever seen.

S.O.G.: The Book of Ward was directed and executive produced by Rachel Neubeck and co-director, Diaunte Thompson. For UNINTERRUPTED, James, Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron served as executive producers, alongside Co-Executive Producer Matt Rissmiller.

