Ryan Garcia reacts to Ellerbe saying they have a spy in camp

Ryan Garcia says he doesn’t care what Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe has been saying about them having a spy in his camp, giving them updates on what he’s been doing while preparing for Saturday’s fight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in Las Vegas.

Ryan says that Ellerbe’s spies aren’t going to “stop what’s going to happen” to Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) on Saturday night when the go to battle at the T-Mobile Arena.

Ellerbe sees what he’s doing as the “art of war,” plain and simple, and he says he knows precisely what Ryan will be doing from the first round.

That said, it’s no mystery what Ryan will attempt to do inside the ring because he fights the same way every time. He’s going to be looking to knock Tank out with his left hook because that’s the main weapon in his toolkit. If he had other tools in his arsenal, a spy would be useful, but that’s not the case.

“I respect what he said, but I’m a man of my word. If they want to do it, let’s do it,” said Ryan Garcia to the media about a purse bet with Gervonta Davis.

“I don’t care what he says. He can’t stop what’s already going to happen. You can send in all the spies and Judists that you can send out. It won’t stop what’s going to happen,” said Ryan when told that Leonard Ellerbe says they have a spy in his camp.

Ellerbe acknowledges spy in Ryan’s camp

“This is the art of war. We have so many advantages. This s**t is so easy,” said Ellerbe to Fighthype about Tank Davis having advantages over Ryan Garcia. “Honestly, I’ve been knowing everything Ryan Garcia has been doing in his entire camp.

“I know exactly what they’ve been working on. I know who the sparring partners are. Again, this is the art of war, and you’re never going to be able to outthink us, and it’s all hands on deck over here. I can tell you what he’s going to come out and do.

“Tank has just got to go out and do what he got to do. He’s going to do that anyway. We operate on a whole other level than anybody else and always have.

“We’re built different. Tank is built like us. We’re from the same background. Our mindsets are different. We had an up on a lot of stuff, and it’s because we don’t really got to say much. It’s about the results,” said Ellerbe.