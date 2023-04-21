Deontay Wilder says He’ll “Give Saudi Their First Knockout Victim,” As Joshua Talks Proceed

It seems rival heavyweights, in former champions Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua, really could wind up fighting each other in Saudi Arabia in December of this year. Fans have of course heard the talk of how the mega-rich Saudi money men want to host two blockbuster heavyweight fights before the end of the year – between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, and between Wilder Vs.AJ.

We cannot speak for Usyk or Fury (Fury recently stated how talk of him appearing in any such fight is “total B.S”), but both Wilder and Joshua have spoken about the possibility of facing one another in the Middle East this year.

Joshua went as far as to tell METRO Sport how he feels that the Wilder fight, from his side, is “95 percent there.”

“It’s going to be a tough fight but I am confident in myself,” AJ said of a Wilder fight. “I’m a better, more well-rounded athlete, a better, more well-rounded fighter. In terms of it getting delivered [from my side] I honestly believe it is 95 percent there.”

And Wilder, as quoted by The Express, is gearing up for what he says will be a special KO performance.

“Let’s make it happen,” Wilder said of a fight with AJ. “I’mma give Saudi their first knockout victim. Any Wilder fight you can expect that, but this one’s gonna be real special. I’ve got something special that I’m gonna put on the punch with this one.”

Also, Shelly Finkel, speaking with Sky Sports today, said Wilder is absolutely up for the fight with Joshua:

“Deontay has wanted to fight Joshua for a long time and of course he is willing to fight him in Saudi Arabia,” Finkel said.

So, maybe money will talk – Saudi money. And maybe, just maybe, we will finally get to see the guaranteed explosion that is Wilder Vs. Joshua this year. Maybe.

We’ve been here before as far as thinking we were close to seeing this fight, only to be left disappointed. But right now, both sides seem to be saying all the right things.

What do YOU guys think – Wilder-Joshua happens this year, yes or no?