The Six Boxers Who Will Be Fighting For Great Britain At The Paris Olympics Are Named

The next Olympic Games, always a great, indeed unmissable spectacle every four years, will soon be here, and for boxing fans, Paris 2024 will prove especially interesting. This is because, quite shockingly and depressingly, boxing may not remain a fixture at The Games for too long. Of course, we all hope sanity will prevail, with boxing staying put, but this is in the hands of the various powers that be. We will have to wait and see.

Regarding who will be fighting for Great Britain in Paris, France, at the end of the month, the six boxers have been officially named by Team GB. They are as follows:

Delicious Orie – super heavyweight

Pat Brown – heavyweight

Lewis Richardson – light middleweight

Chantelle Reid – middleweight

Rosie Eccles – welterweight

Charley Davison – bantamweight.

There is some superb boxing talent here, and we British fans will be tuning in and rooting for all six. Three men, three women, and hopefully six medals. It would be nothing short of incredible if all six boxers managed to bring home a medal, while it would be astronomical if six gold medals were won.

The star of the six is the colorfully named Delicious Orie, and the gifted heavyweight who won gold at the Commonwealth Games is looked at as a fighter with a real chance of winning a medal, maybe a gold. Speaking on behalf of his fellow Brits, Orie said, “We have all worked so hard to qualify, but the job is not yet done, and I am continuing to work hard for the biggest stage, that of Paris, France.”

It will be interesting to see which boxers represent the other countries competing in Paris. In total, 124 male boxers and 124 female boxers will compete at the Games, with seven weight classes for men and six for women. Boxing will get underway in Paris on July 27th, with the final taking place on August 10th, a Saturday.

Over the years, indeed decades, some great boxing talent has won medals at the Olympics, followed by a great pro career. Will we see the next Lennox Lewis, the next Anthony Joshua, the next Nicola Adams, the next James DeGale, the next Lauren Price, the next Chris Finnegan, as another British boxer comes home, this time from France, a hero in August?