Great Britain Exit Paris 2024 With A Bronze Medal As Lewis Richardson Loses Split Decision To Marco Alonso Verde – Boxing Results

Moments ago in Paris, France, GB boxer Lewis Richardson was edged out of a place in the 71KG final by Mexico’s Marco Alonso Verde, who won today’s entertaining and close fight via a 3-2 score from the five judges. As a result, Team GB will depart France with a single medal, with 27-year-old Richardson taking home a bronze.

Despite being understandably disappointed at not getting the win he and plenty of fans felt he had done enough to get, Richardson spoke with pride, pointing out how he has made history for his city of Colchester by getting to the Olympics. It’s entirely possible a successful pro career can now follow.

As for reigning Pan-Am champion Verde, he fought through fatigue to get the win today, and the 22 year old also has a bright future to look forward to. Today’s battle of southpaws flew by, with plenty of quality shots landed from both sides, the two men using their jab effectively. Verde had good success to the body.

Verde entered the ring with a patched up left eye, the damage inflicted in his previous fight, while Richardson picked up a small nick below his own left eye during the fight. Both men boxed well but from this armchair view Richardson appeared to have done enough for the win. And as of right now, there are cries of “robbery” on social media, with fans screaming how Richardson won the fight “clearly.”

As fans know, there has been no shortage of controversy during the 2024 Games, a good deal of it in boxing, and those people who feel Richardson deserved the win today will not be willing to accept today’s result any time soon. It’s certainly agreeable how Olympic boxing judges have a tough job to do.

One fight fan wrote on social media, just a few minutes ago, how “the scoring in this Olympics has been terrible.”

Perhaps you agree with the sentiment. But to the credit of both boxers, nothing but mutual sportsmanlike conduct was on display today.

Verde will now go for gold on Friday.