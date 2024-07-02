The Ongoing Joshua vs Froch Feud Needs To be “Settled Like Men” Says Froch

Fans may be aware of the ongoing feud between British stars, former world champions, Anthony Joshua and Carl Froch. Once mates who shared the same trainer in Rob McCracken, Joshua and Froch have been going back and forth on social media. Or, to be fair, AJ has been pelting Froch with insults via social media. It got nasty when Joshua told Froch he was a “p***k,” this obviously offending Froch very much. Prior to this, Froch had been critical of Joshua, calling him a “quitter” in the Andy Ruiz fight of 2019.

Joshua understandably doesn’t like being called a quitter any more than Froch likes being called a p***k. These two have not seen eye to eye for a couple of years or so now, and it seems there is some real bad blood, and this is a shame. Two of this country’s best fighters, both stars, should be respectful of one another, supportive of each other.

Instead, as he said when speaking with BestOnlinePokerSites, Froch says the only way to settle the feud is to “meet face to face.”

“I’ve shared ten percent of the messages,” Froch said. “I mean, it’s schoolboy stuff. It’s like plastic gangsters. It’s pathetic really, it’s childish and it’s a bit ridiculous. I think he’ll be cringing to himself at that. I’ve shared it because why should I be abused by somebody in this position and be called that name? I’ve kept 90 percent of what he’s said away. He’s messaged me again, overnight, and deleted four of the messages. I’ve had a barrage of abuse…..but I don’t mind meeting up and dealing with it like men. Because if you’re going to do little backstab jibes and send me messages abusing me. And then deleting stuff, and then you don’t pick up your phone when I try to have a conversation with you man to man. Then what am I going to do? I’m going to expose you for what you are.”

It really does seem out of character for Joshua to be wasting his time sending Froch, or anyone for that matter, silly insulting messages. Just how did Froch get so deeply under Froch’s skin? Of course, there are always two sides to a story, and it would be good to get Joshua’s take on all this. Will Joshua take Froch up on his offer to meet up and settle this “like men?”

In the meantime, Froch might have scored with a real zinger as far as hurting Joshua’s feelings. Froch, when asked who would win in a fight between Joshua and Frank Bruno, said Bruno.

“The Frank Bruno that fought Lennox Lewis in Cardiff back in the 90s – that Frank Bruno beats Anthony Joshua. I’m sorry but he just does,” Froch said. “It’s just all about timing and you can’t hold that against Anthony Joshua. I know they call it heavyweight, but it’s very thin now. The landscape of heavyweight boxing. It’s not what it used to be. I think if Anthony Joshua loses to [Daniel] Dubois, it could be the last we see of him. I’ve always said he’s a bit mentally fragile since losing to Ruiz. Let’s be honest, he quit, didn’t he? It goes down as a technical knockout. That’s never happened to The Cobra, by the way, which I did tell him. The Cobra doesn’t get knocked out. But he quit on his feet.”

Ouch.

It doesn’t look as though this feud/grudge, call it what you will, will go away any time soon.