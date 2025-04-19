“The Face of Boxing” in Question: Canelo Alvarez’s Bold Claim Amidst Shifting Sands and Unmet Challenges

Canelo Alvarez believes he remains the “Face of Boxing” despite many years in the sport and the rise of younger fighters who are taking more risks than he is. Financially, Alvarez, 34, is the biggest money-maker in North America.

He still generates a lot of PPVs despite the drop-off in competition and lowered numbers from his days of fighting big names like Gennadiy Golovkin, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Shane Mosley.

Bundled Up

Alvarez’s next fight against William Scull on May 3rd isn’t expected to bring in many buys on DAZN PPV; hence, it’s being bundled with the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero event on May 2nd for $89.99.

However, Canelo’s potential fight against Terence Crawford on September 13th is expected to generate a significant number of buys on DAZN PPV. Turki Alalshikh won’t need to package that event as a bundle because fans want to watch it in large numbers.

“That’s why I’m here and that’s why I’m the best,” said Canelo Alvarez to Ring Magazine, reacting to being told that it’s rare to see fighters stay with the same trainer their entire careers. “I accomplished a lot because of respect, loyalty, and believing in your people. That’s why I’m here.”

Canelo can’t be serious about calling himself “the best.” He’s clearly not the best, and might not even be second best at 168. He’s definitely not the best at 175 either. His failure to fight David Benavidez hurt his ability to call himself “the best.”

Beating Crawford won’t be enough. Canelo will need to defeat the likes of Diego Pacheco, Osleys Iglesias, David Benavidez, David Morrell, Christian Mbilli, Dmitry Bivol, and Artur Beterbiev..

“Look, there are some really good fighters out there. If I say something about that, I’m not the guy to say it, but I think the numbers are there. You guys can judge that,” said Canelo about him being the ‘Face of Boxing.’ “That’s why I’m here, taking everything seriously, and my responsibility here, training, doing the correct way.’

Playing it Safe

Canelo can’t say he’s the ‘Face of Boxing,’ because he’s stopped taking serious risks and is just playing out his string before retiring. He’s on what many believe to be a retirement tour.