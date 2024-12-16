The Great Wilfred Benitez – A Cruel Example Of What Can Happen In The Unforgiving Sport Of Boxing

He was once untouchable. He is, so many boxing fans declare, the uncrowned ‘Fifth King.’ Right up there with superstars Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “Hitman” Hearns, Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran, Wilfred Benitez – who had a couple of ring nicknames: “El Radar,” and “Bible of Boxing” – might have been the most naturally talented of them all.

But today, as we find out via the ever-clutching entity that is social media, Benitez is in bad shape. Via a disturbing photo from a family member, Wilfred, or Wilfredo, is currently in the care of the good folks at ICU, the former multi-weight champ needing care, 24/7 care.

Lisa McClellan, who has seen her own kin fall victim to boxing tragedy, with her having looked after Gerald McClellan on a constant basis since his ill-fated fight with Nigel Benn in 1995, took to social media to implore us all to help Wilfred in any way we can.

The ringofbrotherhoodfoundation is also up and running and looking to help this fallen warrior.

Benitez is only 66 years old, yet he has not had the experience of what could be called a normal life for some years. It was way back in 1986 when a doctor in Baltimore detected some early neurological damage and urged Benitez to retire. The fighter didn’t listen. Instead, Benitez – the youngest world champion in boxing history at the age of 17 – fought on for an additional four years.

Today, sadly, Benitez is paying an unimaginable price for having done so. The former king of the ring is unable to stand, is unable to talk, and is fed and watered by carers.

So, where am I going with this? The truth is, I don’t know. All I know is Wilfredo Benitez needs help, and he should not be where he is right now. A superb boxer with reflexes and a ring IQ to die for, Benitez humbled superb fighters like Roberto Duran, Antonio Cervantes, Carlos Palomino, and Maurice Hope.

Today, tragically, all Benitez has is hope.

Benitez is getting the bet medical care that is available to him, but this requires funds. All those people who remember Benitez and are in a position to do so, will surely help him as best they can.

The ringofbrotherhoodfounfdation is the place people can go if they do wish to help.

Wilfredo would say thank you.