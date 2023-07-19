Terence Crawford’s trainer wants him to “Shut the haters up” by beating Errol Spence

Trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre wants Terence Crawford to shut up the haters by beating Errol Spence Jr on July 29th to silence the critics once and for all.

WBO welterweight champion Crawford (39-9, 30 KOs) will get his chance to prove his doubters wrong in 10 days from now when he goes up against Spence for the undisputed championship on Showtime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

If Crawford wins this fight, he’ll show the critics that they were wrong. Of course, he would need to beat Spence a second time to really quiet his doubters.

Even then, Crawford won’t be viewed as the true top dog because he would still need to beat Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, who some fans feel is a young, stronger version of Terence.

Unfortunately for Crawford, he’ll only get partial credit for beating Spence because many fans feel that Errol isn’t the same fighter he once was after his two car crashes.

A lot of boxing fans aren’t swayed by Crawford’s credentials of a three-division world champion, high pound-for-pound rating, and hi switch-hitting ability; they still see him losing to IBF, WBA & WBO welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs).

Nowadays, with the divisions being so watered down with a flood of titles and mediocre fighters, winning world titles in multiple divisions is less meaningful than it used to be.

Adrien Broner is a glaring example of how easy it is to win world titles skillfully matched.

Spence vs. Crawford is happening at the right time

“I believe it’s happening at the right time. More belts to fight for, and what better way to have it than to have it for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world,” said Terence Crawford during today’s media workout with the Premier Boxing Champion.

“So when a lot of people say, ‘Oh, this happened too late, and it should have happened two-year ago,’ who would have said two years ago that it was premature? Then what? Then who would have been my dancing partner?

“Then what mega-fight would we have had coming off a fight with each other? So, I feel like it’s coming at the perfect time, and the perfect time is now,” said Crawford.

“A few things come to mind. To shut the haters up. Shut the non-believer up, and then put the icing on the cake for one hell of a career,” said trainer Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre about him wanting Crawford to quiet his critics.

“To get to this point where we are now, we got to give a lot of people credit to the other trainers and past promoters because without them, the hard work Terence has put in, we wouldn’t be here right now.

“You got to be dialed in when you’re fighting a guy like Errol Spence, and you’re going up against Derrick James. Plus, this is our first time fighting on PBC. We don’t know how it’s going to go, but we want to keep the decisions in our hands.

“By going in there focused like you said, being ready and putting on a dominating performance. I’m not going to say it’s another day at the office. I will say that this is something that we eat, sleep, and think about to get to this point.

“We’ve been pound-for-pound undisputed before, so we know what it takes, and we’re right back at it,” BoMac said.

Will the best Spence show up?

“Me personally, I hope the best Errol Spence come because there’s more better Terence Crawford to be seen,” said Bomac. “This is one of the best fights to be made in the last century. For both guys to be undefeated and for Terence to have accomplished what he’s accomplished already.

“Being on the B-side and Errol is on the A-side, and Terence is the favorite. The favorite is kind of getting a little further now, but it means a lot. I’m expecting for a great, great fireworks fight.

“To go up against a guy like Derrick James, being the trainer of the year, I’m honored to be across the ring from him. He’s accomplished a lot in boxing.

“The only thing he’s got over me is that BWAA. I’ve had undisputed champion, and I’ve had world champions before. I’ve brought guys in that have become champions. Listen, it’s an honor to try and take that throne away from him.

” Don’t miss the pay-per-view, don’t miss that because it will be fireworks. You’ll see one of the best performances ever out of Terence Crawford, as long as Errol Spence shows up.

“No,” said BoMac when asked if fans have seen the best out of Crawford. “Make sure Errol brings his A-game.”