Crawford’s trainer says Spence’s coach will “eat his words”

Terence Crawford’s coach Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre got worked up today when reminded about Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James saying on All Access that Crawford’s mom shouldn’t wear her dancing shoes to celebrate on July 29th because he’s going to lose.

(Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

BoMac got all worked up, letting the expletive fly and vowing that Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) will beat IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) in their fight on Showtime PPV.

If Bomac is wrong and Crawford loses, then I guess there won’t be any dancing being done. But at least he’ll have the rematch clause that he can execute to force a second fight.

Some believe that Crawford has a “glass” chin, and he’s not built to beat a rugged fighter like Spence. They think Crawford will be good for five or six pounds and then fall apart like an old car with too many miles on the odometer, trying to make it up a steep hill during the summer months.

At 36, Crawford doesn’t look like the same youthful spring chicken he was five years ago when he first moved up to the 147-lb division in 2018. You can see the age on Crawford’s face and body.

During today’s media workout in Las Vegas, Crawford wasn’t doing any movement. His movements were VERY economical, which is not normal for him, but it can be interpreted as a sign of age. When fighters get old, they stop moving.

“This is one of the best camps we’ve had. You got to be on time with this camp when you’re dealing with a fighter of Terence caliber, so you got to be on point,” said Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre to Fight Hub TV about Terence Crawford.

“He’s going to eat his words because Bud is going to win. That’s throwing fuel on the fire,” said Bomac when told that Errol’s coach Derrick James said on Showtime’s All Access that Crawford’s mom shouldn’t wear her dancing shoes on Saturday because he’s going to lose.

“Laser focused. You could see it. It’s been like that since day one all the way up until we get out of the ring next Saturday. Sharp as a razor. Everything is hidden on all cylinders, and I’m excited about it.

“I’m excited to see it. There were a couple of times when I was just watching him work out; I fell out of the coaching zone and went into the fan zone. Just how he pushes the whole workout. All he’s going to do is pick it up a little bit.

“I’m not going to give away all our secrets, but I will say we will be well prepared when we step in there next week. They’re going to find out how durable Terence is when it comes Saturday,” said Bomac when told that some of the media say that Crawford has a “glass shield” and will fall apart under pressure from Spence.

“All I got to say is just stay glued to your TV or get your ticket, bring your musty butt on down there and witness a performance out of Terence that y’all never seen before, and then maybe you could bring your a** over, and be fans of Terence Crawford.

“Terence fought bigger guys than Errol. Egidijus Kavaliauskas was big. That was a big dude. He was wide, he was muscled. He wasn’t that tall, but that mother f***er was big as s**t. So he probably walked in the ring at 175 or somewhere [around there].

“I’m not worried about no size. He better be worried about Terence’s size, if anything. All that crap they talking about this big and that big. We’ll find out,” said Bomac.