Terence Crawford wants Jermell Charlo next for undisputed at 154

Terence Crawford let Jermell Charlo know that he wants him next after destroying his friend & gym-mate Errol Spence Jr. by a ninth round TKO last Saturday night to capture the undisputed championship at welterweight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) leaned over ropes and told Jermell, “You’re next.” Now the only thing that could get in the way of Crawford moving up to fight for the undisputed championship at 154 is if Spence uses the rematch clause in the contract to force a second fight.

It appears that Spence will be forcing a second fight with Crawford because he said at the post-fight press conference that he wants the rematch, and he’s hoping it will happen in December.

Jermell’s future is uncertain right now because he’s moving up to super middleweight to face Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed championship on September 30th, and if he wins that fight, he won’t be returning to 154.

Spence could be talked out of forcing a rematch by PBC because they got to know the fight with Crawford wasn’t competitive enough for a second fight.

Crawford still has work to be ranked among greats

“I think I was, and everyone else was too,” said Jeff Mayweather to Fight Hub TV when asked if he was surprised by Terence Crawford’s stoppage win over Errol Spence Jr last Saturday night.

“Back to the drawing board and probably up in weight. He’s been struggling,” said Jeff when asked where Spence goes from here. “I don’t believe in making excuses for a fighter. I can’t say that,” said Jeff on whether Spence’s weight factored into his loss.

“Terence was a better fighter tonight. He still has work to go, but he’s up there,” said Jeff on where does Crawford rank among the boxing great of the past.

Crawford vs. Spence rematch not realistic

“The way he controlled every moment of the fight. It was a masterclass. It was a master boxing class,” said Antonio Tarver to Fight Hub TV, reacting to Terence Crawford’s win over Errol Spence Jr.

“The fight was not competitive enough for a rematch,” Tarver said when asked about a potential rematch between Crawford & Spence.

“He’s [Spence] got to [move up to 154]. What is he going to do at 147? He needs a couple of fights to get back anyway. Terence Crawford is a complete fighter, and you saw that today.

“That’s what it takes to stay on top and be successful in boxing. You got to get the technical aspects of the game, the scientific boxing. That shark [Spence] ran into a whale tonight.

“I knew if Terence was going to win, it was going to be under eight, but it looked like in the eighth round, he [Spence] was pretty much done. Terence took the round off, and then went back to work and finished him in nine.

“I thought Errol was going to compete a lot better, but it didn’t look like the same class in the ring. The pressure didn’t work. He [Spence] had no defense.

“The sad part is you’ve got trainer of the year in your corner. You’re not supposed to come out there and look that bad under no circumstance. Get someone that knows what the hell is going on in this game.

“If [Jaron] Ennis keeps looking good, maybe,” said Tarver about possible opponents. I don’t think Bud needs to go anywhere right now,” said Tarver when asked about Crawford possibly fighting Jermell Charlo if he moves up to 154.

“I think he fits at 147. He’s got about two or three years there before he naturally has to move up. #1 because he beat a dog like Spence,” said Tarver when asked where Crawford should be ranked in the pound-for-pound list.