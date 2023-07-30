Crawford gloats after win over Spence, wants his props

Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) was doing a bit of gloating in the aftermath of his surprising 9th round technical knockout of Errol Spence Jr (28-1, 22 KOs) last Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Terence got the win, so he can now gloat about it for a while, but he won’t have too much time to enjoy it before he needs to get back in the ring if Spence chooses to use the rematch clause.

It’s still too early to know if Spence will want a rematch because it’s pretty obvious that he would have little chance of winning a second fight with Crawford.

If Spence chooses not to use the rematch clause, Crawford will need to figure out if he wants to stay at 147 and defend his undisputed championship against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or Eimantas Stanionis.

Crawford wanted to make sure he relished his moment in the sun after beating IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence to become the undisputed champion in a second weight class.

At the post-fight press conference, Crawford aimed his comments at the media, lecturing them for doubting his ability to beat Spence and not giving him credit for his wins over various fighters all these years.

Crawford dominated the 33-year-old Spence, who looked pale & drained before entering the ring. He knocked Spence down three times in the contest, once in the second and twice in the seventh.

Referee Harvey Dock decided he’d seen enough of the one-sided beating and stepped in and stopped the fight at 2:32 of round nine, with Spence looking like he needed saving.

“I get to tell you that I told you so because I’ve been asking for these fights for year years, and y’all been saying, ‘He’s too small. He’s going to get this, and he’s going to get broken,'” said Terence Crawford at the post-fight press conference following his shocking ninth round technical knockout win over Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday night.

“Each and every time, I proved you wrong. Each time. So write some great stories about Terence Crawford. Don’t hate on him. Don’t say nothing negative. Just give me my props.”

In fairness to the media that haven’t been smothering Crawford with compliments all these years, the truth is, his opposition hasn’t been the type of guys that anyone can get excited about.

When you’re beating washed fighters like Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, Amir Khan, and Yuriorkis Gamboa, it’s not surprising that little credit is going to be given. Obviously, Crawford hasn’t been avoided all these years because he’s had these four strikes going against him:

1. Counter-puncher

2. Switch hitter

3. Defensive

4. Fast

5. Not popular

6. On the wrong side of the street

“They never gave us our props, the reporters and websites,” said Craawford’s trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre. “I’m just glad. It hasn’t sunk in yet. To me, I just look at it like it’s another day. You also got to give props out to the whole team.