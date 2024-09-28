Terence Crawford Turns 37 – What’s Next For “Bud?”

There was a time when the age of 37 was somewhat advanced for a fighter, especially a fighter from a lower weight division, with the fighter being especially reliant on reflexes. Today, things are different, and fighters from any weight division can thrive and are very much still thriving when well past the age of 37, 38, 39, or even older.

Which brings us to Terence Crawford. For some, quite a few in fact, the unbeaten four-weight champion is the reigning pound-for-pound best today, right now, as we speak. Crawford has for sure shown some special stuff as he has fought and conquered, this from 135 all the way to 154 pounds.

Crawford is absolutely a Hall of Famer, and when the time comes, he will be enshrined. But could there be more to come from the skilled, sometimes spiteful, sometimes beautiful, sometimes seemingly untouchable switch-hitter known as “Bud?” We have heard, quite recently, that Crawford is only interested in a massive fight (massive as far as money goes, massive as far as Crawford’s legacy goes) with Canelo Alvarez and that if he can’t get that done, he himself will be done.

We will see. It’s not often a great fighter walks away on top, although, of course, it does happen. But so many times, in fact too many times, the greats have been tempted back, and back, and back…until a point is reached where Father Time steps in a cruel way and the great is beaten, sometimes badly – humiliatingly so. Could this happen to Crawford? “Nah, he’s too smart,” I hear you say. But so, we thought, was Ali, Robinson, Louis, Leonard…….and the list of superb fighters who pushed their luck with one (or more) comeback too many goes on.

If Crawford does fight on now that he’s turned 37, and if it’s not against Canelo, who might the Nebraskan hero fight? There is talk of a fight with Sebastian Fundora, of a fight with one of the two new 147 pound stars, Jaron “Boots” Ennis, and/or Vergil Ortiz, of a fight with Spence, in a rematch pretty much nobody wants to see. Meanwhile, Israil Madrimov says he would very much like a second go at Crawford. So, yes, Crawford has plenty of options should he wish to box on for a while.

But maybe retirement is the most appealing option to Crawford right now, with him feeling he has nothing else to prove, and with him also knowing that if he did exit now, he would be doing so on his own terms, with his health, his wealth, and his rep all fully intact.

Marciano had big fights open to him, yet he went out perfect at 49-0.

Andre Ward stunned us all when he said he was quitting, this with a perfect 32-0 record, this at a time when he too had big fights out there for the taking.

Joe Calzaghe gave serious thought to trying to beat Rocky’s 49-0 record, but Joe instead went out spotless at 46-0.

And of course, Floyd Mayweather reigned supreme for all those years, with him exiting the sport perfect at 50-0.

Maybe Terence Crawford will go out unbeaten at 41-0?

If so, how will YOU remember Crawford, and what was his finest ring victory for you?

For now, until he lets us all know what he’s going to do, it’s time to say happy birthday, champ.