Terence Crawford defends against David Avanesyan on Dec.10th on PPV

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford will be facing David Avanesyan next on December 10th on BLK PPV at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

With Avanesyan’s power, you can’t rule out an upset win for him over Crawford, who has looked vulnerable to big shots since moving up to 147.

Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and the Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) has finalized contracts to battle on PPV, according to ESPN. The pay-per-view price is $39.95, and Crawford will get a career-high payday.

Surprisingly, Crawford will get the biggest payday against Avanesyan, who arguably isn’t as popular as some of his past opponents.

Up until recently, Crawford had been in talks for an undisputed welterweight fight against IBF, WBA & WBC champion Errol Spence Jr, but when the negotiations dragged on too long, Terence chose to fight Avanesyan so that he could fight at least once this year.

Crawford had last seen action in November last year when he stopped gatekeeper Shawn Porter in the 11th round.

It’s believed that Spence will now look in another direction for his next fight, possibly against Keith Thurman or Eimantas Stannionis. Thurman would be the better option for Spence, but given the short amount of time before the end of the year, Errol may need to fight Stannionis instead.

If the negotiations with Thurman are speedy, he would be the ideal option because he’s practically been begging for a fight with Spence. In Thurman’s case, he might not be in the kind of shape that would allow him to trim down in time to fight Spence in December.

Also, with Thurman’s injury problems that he’s had in the last five years, Spence would be taking a huge risk by fighting him instead of a younger, more dependable fighter.

“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Terence Crawford said to ESPN. “I was really looking forward to the Errol Spence fight. I started communicating with [boxing manager] Al Haymon and PBC back in June. And unfortunately, they represent a fighter in Errol Spence, who didn’t want the fight as bad as I did.

“I agreed to all of their [B.S.], and they’ve been dragging their ass for months. Spence was nowhere to be found while I was trying to make the deal,” Crawford continued. He’s knocked out his last six opponents, and this guy is dangerous. Once I’m successful against Avanesyan, my plan is still the same: Whoop Errol Spence’s ass.”

Though he can revisit negotiations to fight Crawford sometime next year, been told Errol Spence Jr. will definitely face someone other than Crawford next. Two names to keep in mind for Spence are Keith Thurman (they're both with PBC, rivals, etc.) and Eimantas Stanionis. https://t.co/SqO8qk3DdS — Keith Idec (@Idecboxing) October 21, 2022

Crawford is going to have to be careful because Avanesyan punches with major power with either hand, and he has a way of grinding down his opponents.

The 35-year-old Crawford has fought only once a year for the last couple of years, and that can’t have helped his game.