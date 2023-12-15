Teofimo Lopez – Jamaine Ortiz Being Finalized For February 8 In Las Vegas

According to a news story from ESPN, reigning WBO 140-pound champ Teofimo Lopez’s next fight is close to being finalized. Lopez, who looked great last time out in defeating Josh Taylor to take the WBO belt he will be defending for the first time, will likely face Jamaine Ortiz, the fight to be staged in Las Vegas.

Former unified lightweight champ Lopez moved up to 140 pounds after losing to George Kambosos Jr and then struggling against Sandor Martin; Lopez was actually wondering out loud in his corner if he “still got it.” Well, Lopez proved he sure has still got it in the brilliant win over the unbeaten Taylor, Teo walking away with a commanding decision win.

Lopez, who said he isn’t getting his full respect, threatened to retire shortly after the Taylor win, but now he is back to being sensible and looking at fights for 2024. Lopez, when he’s switched on, is one of the best fighters out there today. Currently, 19-1(13), 26-year-old Lopez might be in his prime right about now.

Ortiz, 17-1-1(8), showed his own capability as a fighter at the top level in defeat, close defeat. Against common opponent Vasiliy Lomachenko, Ortiz dropped a close, competitive decision. Before that, Lopez had beaten Jamel Herring. Now Ortiz will move up to 140 and try to defeat “The Takeover.”

Lopez and Ortiz have actually fought before, as amateurs, way back in 2015. In the National Golden Gloves final, Lopez defeated Ortiz. Both men have respect for one another. Plenty of fans want to see Lopez in the massive fights with the likes of Tank Davis and Devin Haney, but the February fight with Ortiz is not a bad match-up at all.

On the same card, Keyshawn Davis could face Jose Pedraza; this is a fight that was to take place this month.

A good card to look forward to in February. Of course, the fight plenty of us would like to see Davis take is one with the red-hot Andy Cruz, the Cuban who is just 2-0 but has lit up the sport in a big and exciting way. Cruz defeated Davis in the amateurs, way more than once, actually, but Keyshawn says it will be a different story in the pros. Let’s see the fight and find out!