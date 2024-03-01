Sam Eggington vs Abass Baraou: date, time, how to watch

Friday at the prime hour of 2 pm ET, Abass Baraou and Sam Eggington will throw punches for the European Super Welterweight title. Because, clearly, there’s nothing more riveting than watching two grown men battle it out for a belt, live and absolutely free on Channel 5. How generous!

Wasserman Boxing have decided to grace 2024 with what they boldly claim could be the ‘Fight of the Year’. Baraou and Eggington in Telford – because when you think of epic battles, Telford is obviously the first place that comes to mind.

First up, we have Baraou, the German powerhouse who’s apparently not content with mere victories; no, he’s after world domination. Because, you know, winning a boxing fight is exactly how you achieve that. And then there’s Eggington, Britain’s very own “legend,” who thrives on the kind of adrenaline you only get from getting punched in the face. His trophy cabinet is so full, it’s probably a health and safety hazard.

They’re promising an “avalanche of excitement.” Because, obviously, the best things in life are free, especially when it involves two dudes fighting over a shiny belt.

Baraou’s all revved up, claiming March 1st is his ticket to the top. And Eggington? He’s ready to add another wild tale to his “saga”, fueled by his legions of fans. Because what’s a fight without a little drama?

Ladbrokes is already taking bets, because nothing says ‘sporting spirit’ like gambling on human combat. And Kalle Sauerland, the puppet master at Wasserman, assures us this isn’t just any fight; it’s a throwback, a classic Germany vs. England showdown for the ages.

Event Kickoff: Doors swing open at 1630, with the action starting at 1700 sharp.

Welterweight Showdowns:

Elliot Whale (149lbs) vs. Fernando Mosquera (TBA)

Kaisee Benjamin (150.9lbs) vs. Berman Sanchez (155.11lbs)

Nick Leahy (147.11lbs) vs. Jake Osgood (145.11lbs)

Super Featherweight Duels:

Gully Power (129lbs) vs. Angelo Turco (134lbs)

Sultan Zuarbek (134.8lbs) vs. Victor Julio (135.12lbs) – A high-stakes 8-rounder!

Featherweight Face-off:

Tom Welland (126lbs) vs. Esteban Troestch (121.1lbs)

Heavyweight Clash:

Matty Harris (269.9lbs) vs. Amine. Boucetta (231.11lbs)

Title Tilts:

For the BBBofC Southern Area Super Middleweight title: Andrei Dascalu (166.12lbs) vs. Joe Jackson-Brown (170lbs)

EBU European Super Welterweight Championship: Abass Baraou (153.8lbs) vs. Sam Eggington (153.11lbs)

Additional Attractions:

Middleweight: Ryan Kelly (163.6lbs) vs. Ioan Alexandru Lutic (163.3lbs)

Super Welterweight: Dan Toward (154.13lbs) vs. Frank Madsen (154.10lbs)

Catch the undercard live from 7PM on DAZN, and don’t miss the main event live on CHANNEL 5 at 10PM (Local UK time!)