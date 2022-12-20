Team Usyk On Fury Fight: “Should Happen No Later Than March 4. Any Place In The Universe!”

When will the massive, and massively intriguing, heavyweight unification showdown between rival champions Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury take place? In response to being asked this very question, Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk said the fight “should happen no later than March 4.”

When asked where the fight will take place, Krassyuk was point-blank – “Location: Any place in the Universe,” he said as quoted by The Mirror.

The date suits us fans just fine, just so long as the fight we all want to see happens in 2023. As for the location of the showdown, it’s almost certain the fight will be staged in the Middle East, with the mega-rich money men keen to stage the fight there. Fury recently said he is 100 percent of the belief that the fight between he and Usyk is bigger, and will net him more money, than a fight between he and Anthony Joshua. Not everyone agrees with that, but Fury-Usyk is the one we really want.

March 4 gives both fighters plenty of time to get ready, with Krassyuk saying that he and his team are of the belief that Fury is currently injury-free and will be ready by March 4 at the latest. “According to our knowledge, Tyson Fury is safe and sound,” Krassyuk said.

Whether the fight turns out to be a four-belt unification clash or not (the IBF’s mandatory contender Filip Hrgovic has seen Usyk ordered to fight him, while more recently the WBA ordered Usyk to defend against the currently injured Daniel Dubois) – the sport needs this fight to happen.

Just lately, we’ve seen too many big fights, fan-demanded fights, fail to happen for whatever reason or reasons. Fury Vs. Usyk cannot be allowed to go the same way. It’s interesting; when Usyk first went up to heavyweight, fans said the former unified cruiserweight champ was far too small for Fury, that he would not be able to beat him. Now, this fight is seen as a close fight, maybe as a 60-40 fight in favour of Fury. Plenty of people feel that no matter who wins, both men will find themselves having the toughest fight of their respective careers when it goes down.

Two unbeaten world heavyweight champions, both with great skills, both with a desire for greatness. Who wins when this clash of personalities happens? We’ve never seen anyone quite like Fury before, but we’ve never seen anyone quite like Usyk before. Who isn’t looking forward to this fight!