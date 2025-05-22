Taylor’s Comeback: Will He Defeat Essuman?

Josh Taylor will need to be at 100% for him to defeat Ekow Essuman in their battle for the WBO international welterweight title this Saturday, May 24th, at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The former undisputed light welterweight champion Taylor (19-2, 13 KOs) has looked like he’s only operating at 70% in his last two fights against Jack Catterall and Teofimo Lopez, both of which he lost.

Taylor vs. Essuman Preview

Josh has given up on the 140-lb division and is making his debut at 147 against Essuman (21-1, 8 KOs) in the headliner, live on DAZN.

“Ekow is game, and he will try to take you with no respect. It just matches up to an intriguing fight,” said Karol Itauma to DAZN Boxing, talking about the Josh Taylor vs. Ekow Essuman clash on Saturday night in Glasgow, Scotland.

It’s difficult to know how well Essuman will do against a power puncher like Taylor, because he’s never beaten anyone notable during his career. While Josh isn’t the fighter he once was, his power is just as good, and if he connects with his shots on Essuman, he’ll hurt him. Taylor is technically on a different level than Ekow.

“I genuinely think Josh will have to turn up. It can’t just be like a 60%, 50% Josh Taylor, because I reckon that Josh Taylor will get beat by Ekow. Let’s see how that extra weight contributes to his strength and performance,” said Karol about Taylor,” said Karol.

There’s little doubt that if Taylor is fighting at only 50% or thereabouts, he’s not going to beat Essuman. Losing to this level of a fighter would essentially end Taylor’s career. Yeah, he can keep fighting, but it won’t matter. He’ll be seen as washed up and viewed as a British-level fighter. In other words, no one will take him seriously.

“In a performance like that, your whole career trajectory changes,” said Itauma about Essuman if he wins. “A lot of doors open up.”

Essuman isn’t have too many doors opened if he defeats Taylor, because it’s not like he’s going to use a victory over the 34-year-old Josh to get a title shot. He’s going to have to beat a solid welterweight who’s been fighting in the division already and is young. Taylor is already of advanced age for a fighter, and his lack of wins in his last two fights shows that.

Itauma vs. Balogun Preview

“Some of the opponents that have been asked for and some of the money they’ve been asking for is crazy,” said Karol about his brother Moses Itauma having problems getting fighters to face him because they’ve been pricing themselves out. “It’s all about the incremental step-ups.”

It’s too bad Karol didn’t name any fighters that have been pricing themselves out, because it would have been nice to have that out there. They could then respond and reject or agree that they priced themselves out. All we know is that Itauma has been fighting lower-level non-contenders, and fans are starting to take notice of the lack of step-ups.

“Obviously, Mike Balogun has only lost to Gassiev. 23-1, so it’s a step up. We’re excited to see him back out. He’s excited to be out because it’s been six months. He wants to be active. This is the fight that is going to push him up again, and then keep going up.”

I don’t think there are too many boxing fans on social media who view Itauma vs. Balogun as a step-up for Moses. Balogun is 36 and has fought only one notable fighter in his career, Murat Gassiev, who completely destroyed him in two rounds in 2023. Balogun has only fought once since, beating a journeyman with a dreadful record.

So, this fight is more of a step down for Itauma if we’re being honest, from his last fight against Demsey McKean. There’s nothing wrong with Itauma taking a step down, as long as it doesn’t become a habit. We don’t see him 40 years old someday, still fighting this level of opposition.