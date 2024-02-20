Taylor Mocks Catterall with “Crayon” Gift

Josh Taylor was met with physical hostility today when he attempted to give a set of crayons to Jack Catterall at their press conference to promote their April 27th rematch in Leeds, England.

(Photo credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

When Taylor attempted to hand the crayon set to Catterall on stage, he threw a slap at him, looking to get physical for the second day in a row after grabbing Josh around the throat in their press conference a day earlier.

The gift was a mocking gesture on the part of the former undisputed light welterweight champion Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs), who wanted to taunt Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) for the crying that he’d done for the last two years after his 12-round split decision defeat in their fight in February 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland,

“He’s Not a Professional”

“Jack left his present. His crayons and coloring book. That’s why I was late. I was busy picking up his crayons for him. He’s left them,” said Josh Taylor to iFL TV about Jack Catterall failing to take the present he attempted to give him during today’s press conference.

“He tried to slap me again. That’s three times he’s lifted his hands at me. He’s a professional athlete. He’s not got the brain capabilities that you’re meant to be to be a professional athlete, not to lift your hands.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn can’t be happy to see another altercation between Catterall and Taylor, considering he will need to keep them apart.

Taylor to End Catterall’s Career

“He’s obviously nervous. He doesn’t like this kind of stuff. It’s uncomfortable for him. I just said I’m going to end his career before it’s got going,” said Taylor when asked what he said to Catterall during their face-off.

“I’m his biggest fight, his biggest fight he’s ever going to be in, and he’ll never be a world champion. I don’t hate anyone. I’m a lover, not a fighter,” said Taylor jokingly, reacting to the name of the event of their rematch, ‘The Hate Runs Deep.’

“Obviously, there’s a little bit of dislike there. We’re not fond of each other, that’s for sure. I picked up an injury. I had to prove the injury,” said Taylor on why he couldn’t fight a rematch with Catterall two years ago. “It took a long time to get over it. By that time, Jack had signed up to take another fight.”