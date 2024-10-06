Tank Davis vs. Lamont Roach Official Fight Poster for December 14th

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis posted and immediately deleted his fight poster on social media for his title defense against Lamont Roach Jr. on December 14th on PPV at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

It’s unknown if Gervonta (30-0, 28 KOs) by his promoters will delete his post to wait until they officially announce the fight. Tank’s management might not have huge expectations for this fight bringing in a lot of PPV buys.

If they mistakenly picked Roach, believing that Tank Davis’ loyal fans would purchase this fight for $75.95 just like all the rest. They could be disappointed. Social media fans say they won’t purchase the event because they view this fight as non-PPV-worthy.

What’s clear is he’s excited about defending his WBA lightweight title against Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs), who is a guy that he’s fought in the amateurs and sparred in the past.

Tank’s trainer, Calvin Ford, said Roach was chosen becaue Gervonta knows him, and it’s giving back to the community. Obviously, those aren’t good reasons for Tank Davis to skip over the many highly ranked lightweights in favor of defending against someone he knows.

The poster for the event looks good, but it takes more than that to get fans motivated to purchase an expense fight on PPV.

Tank Davis turns 30 next month on November 7th, and he’s never fought an elite-level opponent during his career. He’s had many opportunities to fight high-caliber opposition during his 11-year pro career but hasn’t done so. Fighting Lamont Roach is just another bad opponent.

Tank’s attitude towards not giving fans the fights they want to see is a non-caring one, showing that he’s going to fight whoever he wants. If the fans want to see him, that would be good. If not, then someone else will.