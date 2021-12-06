Tank Davis says NO rematch for Pitbull Cruz after winning close decision

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) has ruled out giving Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KOs) a rematch after having to battle hard to win a close 12 round unanimous decision against him last Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The fact that Tank Davis doesn’t wish to give Cruz a rematch can be construed as a compliment to him, as it’s letting him and the boxing world know that he doesn’t want to mix it up again because he’s too dangerous.

While Tank, 27, may not have known who Pitbull Cruz was going into the contest, he surely does after last night in winning a questionable decision.

A lot of boxing fans at the Staples Center and on Social media felt that the 23-year-old Cruz had done enough to edge it. The judges felt differently, giving it to the WBA lightweight champion Tank Davis by this set of scores: 115-113, 115-113, and 116-112.

Cruz took the fight to Tank the entire night, wearing him down with head and body shots. Tank looked tired and hurt from the 10th round on, and was fortunate that he was able to clinch and move to escape from getting stopped.

Pitbull Cruz happy with his performance

“I’m very happy with the way I fought against a top-notch opponent,” said Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz at the post-fight press conference. “I want to thank the fans at the Staples Center and those that tuned in on pay-per-view.

“You guys got a great show and I’m glad that we were able to entertain you for what was a great fight tonite,” said Pitbull Cruz.

“I couldn’t be prouder for Isaac and his father,” said promoter Sean Gibbons on Cruz’s performance. “He exceeded expectations. A lot of people thought he shouldn’t be in this fight.

“That why we fight the fights. We don’t fight them on paper, and we don’t fight them on Twitter. We fight them in the ring, and that’s what Isaac Cruz did. You don’t need a belt to be a winner.

“This man is a winner tonight, and we’re looking forward to returning to PBC. Al Haymon was ecstatic about the fight. We don’t need the WBA. We have Al Haymon,” said Gibbons.

“I can’t explain it, it’s crazy,” said Isaac Cruz in reacting to being told that Tank Davis has unequivocally rejected the idea of giving him a rematch.

“How did I go from being someone he [Tank] didn’t know at 135 to someone who he wants to avoid at all costs for a rematch. It’s absolutely astounding,” said Pitbull Cruz.

Tank is wise not to give Pitbull Cruz a rematch

“A lot of people talk about Tank Davis being a dumb person. I think he’s the smartest guy in this room,” said Gibbons. “He realized tonight who Isaac Cruz was.

“He [Gervonta] tried to intimidate him on numerous occasions and he tried to intimidate him at the weigh-in. All Isaac did was try and run him out of the ring.

“It should be Gervonta Rigondeaux, but we’ll go with Davis for now,” said Gibbons in implying that Tank is a RUNNER, avoiding the rematch with Pitbull Cruz.

“But again, Isaac has a bright future, he’s 23-years-old. If Gervonta doesn’t want to give him the rematch, that’s his business, but we’ve got a lot of big fights and good things in front of Issac,” said Gibbons.

“He’s a hard puncher, that’s for sure, but we prepared well and as you can see, he didn’t do any real damage at all,” said Cruz about Tank Davis.

“So, we came in prepared and we stood up to him just fine in the 12 rounds,” said Pitbull Cruz.