Hearn Lists The Five Fighters Who Are In The Running To Fight Anthony Joshua

Promoter Eddie Hearn has listed the five fighters who are all in the running as far as being former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s comeback foe. AJ, who as we know has not boxed since being blasted out in five pretty shocking rounds by Daniel Dubois in September, still believes he can compete with the best, indeed that he can still beat the best.

And Hearn, in speaking once again with Talk Sport, listed the five guys who are on the AJ list:

“Daniel Dubois still [is the frontrunner]. In an ideal world, he will fight [Tyson] Fury, if not Dubois,” Hearn said. “There is also Joseph Parker, who I think would be a great fight, there is Agit Kabayel and Deontay Wilder, obviously [Turki Alalshikh] has stated he would love to see that fight. We will have to see……..I guess the [Martin] Bakole fight is still there, but he would probably get criticised if he fought Bakole, so less likely.”

In truth, all five fights Hearn has listed as possibilities are good fights. Bakole, though, as Hearn alluded to, is the least attractive opponent, this due to what happened to Bakole when he stopped in at extremely short notice to fight Parker. Fury insists he is retired for good, but Hearn is still hoping Fury comes back. Of the other fighters listed, I’d like to see Joshua give Kabayel a fight, and a deserved big payday to go with it. Joshua is still a star, and a big payday for whoever fights him.

However, there is a real possibility each of the five fighters Hearn listed could defeat Joshua. How much has AJ got left to offer at this stage of his ring career?

Could Joshua beat a Parker, a Kabayel, a Dubois, a Wilder, or a Bakole here in 2025? Plenty of fight fans do feel quite strongly that Joshua is damaged goods and that another stoppage defeat will be placed on his resume if, or when, he fights another elite fighter.