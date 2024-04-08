Tank Davis Era May Be Ending, Says Bill Haney Ahead of Ryan Garcia Fight

Bill Haney believes his son WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney is poised to become the Face of Boxing in 2024 after they defeat Ryan Garcia on April 20th.

Papa Haney expects the PPV numbers on DAZN for the Ryan fight to be significant, and that will result in Devin taking the top spot at the Face of Boxing from Gervonta Davis.

The Baltimore native is fighting Frank Martin on June 22nd on Amazon Prime PPV, and there’s not a lot of interest in that match-up; hence PBC is putting David Benavidez on the undercard to help increase the PPV buys.

It’s still not a given that Haney vs. Ryan is going to bring in a huge number of buys. The tickets aren’t selling for their fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. If those aren’t selling, that’s a signal that fan don’t want to see the fight.

Bill Haney: We’re Open to Working with Anyone

“Gervonta Davis might be over with after this fight. After we beat up and dismantle a healthy Ryan Garcia at 140 lbs and do some numbers, it might be over with for the former Face of Boxing, Tank Davis,” said Bill Haney to Manouk Akopyan.

“How can you not get the fights you want? Devin has crossed platforms. We dealt with Stephen Espinoza at Showtime. We dealt with Eddie Hearn with Matchroom. We dealt with Bob Arum of ESPN, and now we’re with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy and DAZN.

If Bill doesn’t get a fight for Devin against Tank Davis in the second half of this year, he’ll have to settle Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz or Teofimo Lopez. He’s not going to fight IBF champion Subriel Matias because that would require a 10-lb rehydration clause, and there’s no way that Haney can abide by that. He’s too big.

“We broke down that myth that there were sides of the street,” said Bill. “We do it for the people. The people put the target on their backs, and we delivered the fights. I don’t know because it wasn’t the money because I said there was $20 million on the table, Turki Alalshikh said there was even more.

“He said, ‘Let’s talk about it.’ I think Tank said something about some Ferraris. His Excellency sent over some boxing gloves, and I haven’t heard anything from there,” said Bill.

Focus Shifts to Ryan Garcia and Proving “Face of Boxing” Status

“We’re going to move on and keep moving towards the Mount Rushmore of boxing,” Bill continued. “That means taking over the boxing networks, taking over the arenas, and delivering the fights.

“We’ll let the attractions catch up if they want to catch up. They don’t have to be close. They have to beat the current numbers in 2024,” said Bill talking about he Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia PPV numbers. “We know the world of the firesticks happen. We can’t judge the past.

“Let’s beat the 2024 numbers. If we beat any numbers in 2024, then that says Devin is the face of 2024. We don’t go on 2023,” said Bill.