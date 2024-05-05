Tank Davis Claims Financial Edge, But Would Mayweather Out-Earn Him Today?

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he’s financially surpassed where Floyd Mayweather Jr. was at when he was 29.

WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) says the 6/7 fight deal he signed is bigger than the six-fight deal Mayweather signed with Showtime in 2013.

Tank isn’t saying how much his deal is with PBC, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s more than what Mayweather got for his contract with Showtime.

Changing Landscape of Boxing Payouts

Floyd was 35 years old, not 29, and his deal was reportedly for $200 million with Showtime. When Mayweather was 29, he wasn’t making the huge money that we see fighters making today.

The sport is different now. He was fighting the likes of Emanuel Augustus and Gregorio Vargas at 29.

Mayweather wasn’t cherry-picking opposition the way Tank Davis had during his career, and that set him apart in a big way. Floyd was fighting these guys early on in his career:

Diego Corrales

Carlos Hernandez

Zab Judah

Jose Luis Castillo

Genaro Hernandez

“I’m at the point where I passed him and I’m doing it at a young age. When Floyd Mayweather was 29 [he wasn’t doing it like me], you’ll see,” said Gervonta Davis to Cigar Talk.

“That [6-7 fight] deal that I was talking about, that’s bigger than his [Mayweather’s six-fight] deal [that Floyd had with Showtime in 2013], and I’m just releasing it on here.”

It doesn’t look like Tank Davis’ career will be anywhere close to Mayweather’s in terms of legacy because he’s chosen to swerve the tough opposition.

As an 11-year pro, Gervonta should have already fought Vasily Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, Subriel Matias, Teofimo Lopez, William Zepeda, and Oscar Valdez.

Tank Davis’ best fights:

Mario Barrios

Ryan Garcia

Leo Santa Cruz

Hector Garcia

Isaac Cruz

If Mayweather Fought Today…

If Mayweather had fought in the same era as Tank Davis, he would still be wealthier because he would have been fighting better opposition than him. If Floyd had fought today, he would have already faced Lomachenko, Teofimo, Zepeda, Shakur, and Haney.

Mayweather wouldn’t have ducked the top opponents, and his paychecks would be bigger than Tank’s because he would be better known for fighting them instead of swerving them.

Also, Mayweather’s marketing ability to attract interest in his fights would make him a bigger star and money-earner than Tank.