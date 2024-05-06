Oscar De La Hoya: Jaime Munguia Will Benefit from Canelo Experience

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says his fighter Jaime Munguia will gain from the experience he got in losing a 12-round unanimous decision to undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez last Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo’s Power a Major Factor

Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) struggled with Canelo’s pressure and power. Canelo dropped him in the fourth and was hurt a couple of times in the second half of the fight. Jaime’s weak chin betrayed him once again, with him getting hurt repeatedly by Canelo.

We’d seen Munguia hurt in fights against Sergiy Derevyanchenko, John Ryder, and Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan, so it wasn’t a big shock that Canelo stunned him. If Canelo’s low work rate was a little better, he would have knocked out Munguia.

Munguia’s combination punching in the early rounds made the fight interesting, but he couldn’t sustain it.

De La Hoya Focused on the Positive

“It’s experience, and he went 12 rounds against the current ‘Face of Boxing,’ which is great,” said promoter Oscar De La Hoya to Fight Hub TV, talking about his fighter Jaime Munguia after his loss to Canelo Alvarez last Saturday night.

“He comes back from this, he bounces back from this, and all along, I’ve never disrespected as a fighter. He’s always a good fighter. So, what Munguia did against the current face of boxing is nothing to be ashamed of.”

I don’t think Munguia will ever have a good enough chin to handle fighters that can punch. It doesn’t matter what kind of experience Munguia got from the Canelo fight. The fact of the matter is that Munguia’s punch resistance isn’t good enough for him to handle fighters with power and never will be.

Munguia’s Desire to Entertain

“He [Munguia] wanted to give the fight fans a great show. We’ll go back to the drawing board and figure it out, but he’ll be back,” said De La Hoya.