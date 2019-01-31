Super Saturday: Top Rank on ESPN to Feature THREE World Title Fights Across ESPN and ESPN+

EXCLUSIVELY ON ESPN+: ELEIDER ALVAREZ-SERGEY KOVALEV REMATCH AND TEOFIMO LOPEZ-DIEGO MAGDALENO LIVE AT 12 AM ET





LIVE ON ESPN AND ESPN DEPORTES: OSCAR VALDEZ-CARMINE TOMMASONE FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE BOUT AND RICHARD COMMEY-ISA CHANIEV LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT AT 10 P.M. ET.

UNBEATEN PROSPECT JANIBEK ALIMKHANULY FEATURED ON UNDERCARD STREAM ON ESPN+ BEGINNING AT 7 P.M. ET – SATURDAY, FEB. 2 FROM FORD CENTER AT THE STAR IN FRISCO, TEXAS

Top Rank on ESPN is bringing a fistic extravaganza to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, Feb. 2 with three world title fights, the return of 2018 ESPN “Prospect of the Year” Teofimo Lopez, and an action-packed undercard spread across ESPN/ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.





** Click here to start your 7-Day free trial (for new ESPN+ subscribers only) **

The light heavyweight world title rematch between champion Eleider Alvarez and challenger Sergey Kovalev and Teofimo Lopez-Diego Magdaleno will stream LIVE in English and Spanish exclusively on ESPN+ at 12 a.m. ET. Alvarez knocked out Kovalev last August in a come-from-behind upset that shook up the boxing landscape. Kovalev, one of the most dominant champions of this era, is seeking to become a three-time world champion. Lopez, the consensus 2018 Prospect of the Year, is coming off a stunning 44-second knockout over Mason Menard December 8 on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jose Pedraza undercard.

The Oscar Valdez-Carmine Tommasone featherweight world title fight and the Richard Commey-Isa Chaniev lightweight world title bout will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Valdez, one of boxing’s elite action heroes, returns to the ring for the first time since suffering a severely broken jaw in a decision win over Scott Quigg last March 10. The winner of Commey-Chaniev will eye a unification bout against Lomachenko later this year.

The scheduled five-fight undercard, which includes top middleweight prospect Janibek Alimkhanuly, will kick off the evening at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

ESPN’s coverage of Top Rank on ESPN: Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev 2 also includes live streaming on ESPN+ of the Official Press Conference Thursday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. ET and live television coverage (ESPN2) and streaming (ESPN+) of the weigh-in on Friday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. ET.

Top Rank on ESPN Alvarez vs. Kovalev 2 LIVE on ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Thurs., 1/31 1 p.m. Top Rank on ESPN: Alvarez vs. Kovalev 2/Valdez vs. Tommasone Official Press Conference ESPN+ Fri., 2/1 5 p.m. Top Rank on ESPN: Alvarez vs. Kovalev 2/Valdez vs. Tommasone Weigh-In ESPN2, ESPN+ Sat., 2/2 7 p.m. Super Saturday ESPN+ Undercard INCLUDINGJanibek Alimkhanuly (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Steven Martinez (18-4, 13 KOs) & Jason Sanchez (13-0, 6 KOs) vs. Daniel Olea (13-6-2, 5 KOs) ESPN+ 10 p.m. Super Saturday ESPN Main EventsOscar Valdez (24-0, 19 KOs) vs. Carmine Tommasone (19-0, 5 KOs), 12 rounds, Valdez’s WBO featherweight world title Richard Commey (27-2, 24 KOs) vs. Isa Chaniev (13-1, 6 KOs), 12 rounds, vacant IBF lightweight world title ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun., 2/3 12 a.m. Super Saturday ESPN+ Main EventsEleider Alvarez (24-0, 12 KOs) vs. Sergey Kovalev (32-3-1, 28 KOs), 12 rounds, Alvarez’s WBO light heavyweight world title Teofimo Lopez (11-0, 9 KOs) vs. Diego Magdaleno (31-2, 13 KOs), 10 rounds, lightweight *ESPN+

*ESPN+ to stream in English and Spanish

Click here to subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 per month