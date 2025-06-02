David Benavidez’s Plan: “Defend The Title Maybe Two Or Three Times And Then Fight Zurdo”

For some time, David Benavidez, who currently holds the WBC title at 175 pounds, has wanted to fight the Dmitry Bivol-Artur Beterbiev winner, and we fans wanted this too. But Beterbiev and Bivol opted to meet in a trilogy, the two currently being 1-1, so Benavidez is still waiting, hoping to fight the eventual winner.

And as we know, Benavidez for so many months called and called for a fight with Canelo Alvarez, but he’s probably given up all hope of ever being able to lure the superstar into a ring with him. “The Mexican Monster” is hoping it won’t prove to be the same as far as him getting his chance at fighting the Bivol-Beterbiev winner.

Benavidez targets cruiserweight jump — and Zurdo

But just in case this is how things pan out, Benavidez has another plan: a move up to cruiserweight and a fight with Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. Jose Benavidez Senior said his son will stick around at light heavyweight for a while, before making the move up to the 200 pound division and, ideally, challenging Zurdo.

“We want to defend the title maybe two or three times and then fight Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez,” Benavidez Sr. said. “That’s the fight David wants. He’s a great fighter, a scary fighter.”

28 year old Benavidez, who is currently 30-0(24) and is coming off an impressive and entertaining win over David Morrell, is a scary fighter himself. One of the real fan-favourites on the scene right now, Benavidez throws a lot of punches when he fights and he has a genuine desire to get the knockout and give the fans something to cheer about every time out.

Is Benavidez’s defining legacy coming at cruiserweight?

A fight between Benavidez and Ramirez would almost certainly prove to be a great action battle. First, Ramirez has to get past Yuniel Dorticos, who he will fight on the Jake Paul-Julio Cesar Chavez Junior card later this month, and Benavidez wants to bag a couple of title retentions. There is talk that Benavidez could fight either Callum Smith or Anthony Yarde next.

So, how soon might Benavidez make the move to cruiserweight, and could he perhaps defeat Zurdo and then look to unify the division? The thought of Benavidez going in with Australian warrior Jai Opetaia really is one to get the blood pumping.

Maybe, after being avoided by Canelo and after perhaps missing out on a fight with either Beterbiev or Bivol, David Benavidez’s career defining fights will come at cruiserweight?