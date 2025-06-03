Emanuel Navarrete-Charly Suarez Decision Overturned By CSA Commission, Rematch Ordered

As fans who saw the fight will no doubt understand, the decision of the May 10 fight between Emanuel Navarrete and Charly Suarez has been overturned. The fight, that saw Navarrete defend his WBO junior welterweight title, went to the official score cards in the eighth round, this as Navarrete was deemed unfit to continue due to a bad cut over his left eye. The cut was initially ruled to have been caused by an accidental clash of heads, but almost immediately footage came out that showed the cut had in fact been inflicted by a legal punch from challenger Suarez.

Now, as per a news story from ESPN, the official result of the fight has gone in the books as a no-contest. Also, a rematch between Navarrete and Suarez has been ordered.

California commission reverses result after clear video evidence

Initially, Navarrete won via close scores that read 77-76, 78-75 and 77-76 in his favour, but now the two warriors will have to fight again. Suarez and his team filed a complaint right after the fight, certain that they had been mistreated by the officials, and now the powers that be at the California State Athletic Commission have shown that they agree with Team-Suarez.

It’s not yet in any way clear when the return fight will take place, as Navarrete is currently on a medical suspension from the California commission until July 9. It could then be some time before the rematch actually takes place.

Suarez gets the second shot he earned

However, Carl Moretti, vice president of Top Rank, has said that his company would honor the WBO’s ruling for a return fight. This is exactly what should be the case here, as Suarez is absolutely deserving of a second shot at Navarrete and his WBO title.

If things had played out differently back on May 10, Suarez would have won the fight on a TKO and he would have won the WBO belt. Now, Suarez will have a second chance at defeating Navarrete. Justice has been done, thanks to the CSA Commission’s ruling. If only the sport of boxing was always handled this fairly