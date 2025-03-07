Sergey Kovalev Will Have One More Fight And Then Call It A Career

Sergey Kovalev has decided he will have one more fight before calling it a career. “Krusher,” now aged 41, was last seen giving it all he had in a fight with Robin Safar, this on a Riyadh show in May of last year. The former light heavyweight champ showed heart and raw courage, but he was decked in the 10th and final round that night, and he lost a decision. That fight was Kovalev’s first fight since May of 2022, and just his second fight since being stopped late by Canelo Alvarez in November of 2019.

Now, as per a report from The Ring, Kovalev, 35-5-1(29) will have one final fight before waving goodbye. Kovalev will face Artur Mann in his hometown of Chelyabinsk, Russia on April 19th. Mann, who is 34 years of age, has a 22-4(13) record and he has been in the ring with the likes of Mairis Briedis and Kevin Lerena. Mann has won his last two and he boxed his most recent fight in November of last year.

Who knows what kind of a fight we will get on April 19th, and how much Kovalev has got left to offer. Kovalev says he has realised it is time to “hang up the gloves and move on to the next chapter of my life.”

During his at times very exciting career, Kovalev mixed it with the best, including: Canelo, Andre Ward, Bernard Hopkins (who was at the end of his own glorious career at the time of the fight, which took place in 2014), Jean Pascal, and Anthony Yarde.

“I’m happy with what I’ve achieved in my career, so I’m leaving boxing with a peaceful heart,” Kovalev said at a presser to promote the April fight, as quoted by Ring. “Right now, I’m focused on my fight against Artur Mann, who is still a very live opponent.”

Indeed, Kovalev has not picked a softy for his career finale. Mann, so much younger and having been far more active than Kovalev, could well get the win next month. Of course, all Kovalev fans will be hoping the former champ can turn the clock back just enough to be able to exit the sport with a victory. But in this, often the cruellest of sports, there are no guarantees.

Kovalev was a superb fighter, and puncher, in his prime. Now, after having boxed his pro debut way back in July of 2009, “Krusher” is ready to walk away. Is Kovalev a future Hall of Famer? Maybe. That’s actually quite a tough one……