Edwards vs. Yafai: Birmingham Barnburner

On this Thanksgiving week in America, let’s not waste any time getting into the meat and potatoes of this razor-close matchup between Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai. Though Yafai is 31 years of age, he is still fairly green when it comes to the paid ranks, whereas Sunny Edwards has fought and/or defeated many highly lever foes. On paper, this one is a tossup that will stream live on DAZN at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, West Midlands, United Kingdom.

Sunny Edwards is a high IQ, solid all-around boxer with his only real weakness being lack of power. Edwards jab, defense wits, and movement will be needed to win this skill-fest. Sunny will have a huge advantage in experience facing high-level boxers. Though Edwards is short on power he can be a very accurate puncher. Using angles to escape the pocket after landing punches and to avoid getting trapped on the ropes or in the corners will be an important key for Sunny Edwards.

On the other side of the main event is a talented fighter, Galal Yafai. Yafai is an Olympic gold medalist and has the potential to have a great pro career. Fighting out of the southpaw stance, Galal is an impressive offensive fighter. Yafai is a fluid puncher with plenty of pop and good hand speed. At times, he can reach with his punches, leaving openings to be countered, especially with a right hand.

On a positive note, Yafai has gone the 10-round distance twice. That said, after winning a close fight against Gohan Garcia, this boxing podcaster didn’t see all that much growth in his next 10-rounder versus Rocco Santomauro. Yafai’s best defense is his offense so look for him to be the one that pushes the pace to an extent. Don’t get me wrong, generally speaking the fights billed as chess matches at times the action can be minimal filled with faints and jabs.

Who will land their jab more often is a great question, and the answer could go a long way in determining a winner. Sunny will get off to a better start using jab, movement, and defensive skills. What happens when Yafai attempts to come forward and land combinations? One of two things will happen. Sunny will counter Galal and continue to frustrate him. Or Yafai will begin to mount a rally of sorts in the second half of the fight.

Unless Yafai scores hard punches that land in a perfect spot to the head or body, this fight will go the distance. However you see the outcome the best bet is a decision. The fact Yafai likely needed a few fights facing someone who is between a Garcia type level and Edwards does hurt his chances on Saturday. It will be competitive no doubt but Sunny’s ring generalship will get his hand raised after 12-rounds.

My Official Prediction is Sunny Edwards via Majority-Decision.

PODCAST LINK: http://tobtr.com/12386953

Written by Chris Carlson, Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast Available at www.blogtalkradio.com/ropeadoperadio Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio