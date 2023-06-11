Sunny Edwards vs Bam Rodriguez Next?

This one could very possibly be a big fight between two diminutive fighters. Sunny Edwards, who last night kept a firm hold of his IBF flyweight title with a decision win over Andres Campos in London, immediately called out rival champion, WBO 112 pound ruler Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez. And Rodriguez accepted the challenge.

Edwards, a skilled operator of the highest order, won by commanding scores of 117-111 across the board last night, with the 27 year old Londoner retaining his belt for the fourth time. Now 20-0(4), Edwards might not be a puncher, but he is a special talent all the same. So too is “Bam,” the warrior from San Antonio being a harder puncher than Edwards and, no disrespect intended, a more exciting fighter to watch. Put them both together, as is now the plan, and fans of the little guys of the sport might wind up getting a modern day classic.

“Bam Rodriguez, where are you? I was waiting. You should be getting in the ring right now, what’s happened? Sign the contract! Sign the contract!” Edwards bellowed into the TV camera after his win last night.

Rodriguez, 18-0(11) replied quickly via social media:

“Let’s go,” he wrote.

Eddie Hearn wants to make the fight, and both fighters want the fight. Hearn says we will see the best of both rival champions when they collide, and he may well be right. Edwards is as slick as they come, while 23 year old “Bam” has thrilled and impressed us with wins over Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Carlos Cuadras and Israel Gonzalez. Who wins if/when Edwards and Rodriguez get it on?

Where will/should this fight take place? It would be great for British boxing if it took place on these shores, but will Rodriguez be keen on making his UK debut against Edwards? Would Edwards like the idea of having his US debut against Rodriguez?

Hopefully everything will be worked out. This one seems like such a natural fight to make. Two undefeated champions, both in their prime, both wanting the unification showdown. Make it happen!