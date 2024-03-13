Subriel Matias – Liam Paro Fight Being Finalized For June 15

One of the most exciting fighters in the sport today, and for sure one of the hardest hitters currently on the scene, IBF 140 pound champ Subriel Matias of Puerto Rico is close to finalizing his next fight. According to a news story from ESPN, Matias, a hugely impressive 20-1(20) – the sole loss later avenged via KO – is likely to face Liam Paro in June.

As per the ESPN story, the fight is being finalized for June 15th in Puerto Rico, the fight to be a “homecoming” for the lethal-punching Matias. Paro of Australia is unbeaten at 24-0(15), and the southpaw is coming off a brutally impressive stoppage win over Montana Love, this in December. Paro is 27, and he has looked particularly good in his last two outings.

But 31-year-old Matias, who recently signed a big promotional deal with Matchroom, looks to be one heck of a special fighter. Having stopped every single foe he has shared a ring with, Matias’ power has been chillingly evident. Coming off a retirement win over Shohjahon Ergashev, this fight taking place in November, Matias will now be looking to inflict the first defeat on Paro’s record.

Tragically, Matias’ punching power proved to be too dangerous for Maxim Dadashev, who sadly passed away shortly after his July 2019 fight with Matias, where he was stopped after 11 hard rounds. That tragic episode came as a stark reminder of how dangerous the sport of boxing really is. Matias managed to put the sad events behind him.

Now, looking just about unbeatable, Matias tops plenty of fan lists when it comes to fight fans giving their pick for the most exciting fighter currently punching. Paro will face not only a hostile crowd in Puerto Rico but perhaps the hardest puncher in the sport today, pound-for-pound.

Matias will be making the second defense of the IBF super-lightweight title; Matias having stopped Jeremias Ponce to take the vacant belt back in February of last year. Matias does look set for a long reign as champion. Can anybody stop him?