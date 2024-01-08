Spence admits to not living the life, loss was “past due

Errol Spence Jr. was back in full force on social media today, replying back & forth with posters, talking about his recent cataract eye surgery last week, and reacting to criticism.

Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) revealed that his loss to Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) last July was “past due” because he hadn’t been living the life of a boxer. He’d been involved in a serious car crash in 2019 after a night out, and that was a sign that he wasn’t living the spartan that he needed to.

The way Spence’s weight was ballooning in between fights since 2019, it was obvious that he wasn’t living the way he needed to for him to stay on top of his game.

He got really big after his car crash and had to take all that weight off when he returned to the ring against Danny Garcia after a year out of the ring.

Errol didn’t say when he expects the rematch with Crawford to take place, but obviously, his eye will need time to heal after his cataract surgery. That could take a month, and who knows how long before Errol can resume training after that?

Errol revealed that his eye injury, which was a preexisting problem before his fight with Crawford, made it difficult for him to see the punches that he was throwing during their clash.

“All that said, you can kill the ‘retire’ stuff, though. Yeah, I got my backside beat, but that was past due,” said Errol Spence Jr. on Twitter. “I didn’t live exactly like a boxer for the most part. Lol.

Spence seems to be taking his training seriously since his loss to Crawford, considering his weight hasn’t gotten out of control, and he almost looks like he’s in fighting shape.

It’s bad news for Crawford if Spence starts training camp in shape with two good eyes. He looked really heavy at the start of his training camp for the Crawford fight, and rumors are that he was over 190 lbs.

He had to lose all that weight to get ready for the toughest fight of his career and with blurred vision in his bad eye.