Sparks Fly: Conor Benn and Gervonta Davis Trade Verbal Jabs, April Fight Eyed

Conor Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) and Gervonta Davis went back and forth earlier today, discussing fighting next. Tank Davis wants the fight, and Benn says he’s up for it and will be ready to go if they can reach a deal by April.

Gervonta Throws Gauntlet

Tank started the war of words rolling after seeing Benn’s hit list of fighters that he’d like to face next:

– Chris Eubank Jr.

– Errol Spence Jr.

– Kell Brook

– Devin Haney

– Mario Barrios

Tank Davis said, “No, funny, how you looked last night. Give me three weeks and a weekend in Turks, and your s** is grass. You hear me!”

Conor Benn Fires Back

“Oh, here he is, the woman beating munchkin from OZ! Let’s do it next?”

If Gervonta is serious about wanting the Benn fight, he’s going to need to act fast on it because he plans on returning to the ring in April, and he’s got an excellent chance of getting one of the five names he included on his hit list.

The fighters are circling Benn like vultures after seeing him struggle against Peter Dobson last Saturday night at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

It was meant to be a showcase fight for Benn, but his power failed him, and looked like he’d regressed to the level he was fighting at when he struggled in two fights against Cedrick Peynaud in 2017 and 2018,

“He always goes 12 rounds, he’s always boring, and he lost to Lomachenko. It’s like, ‘Focus on your own career,'” said Conor Benn to Boxing Social, reacting to Devin Haney taking a jab at him about his lack of power in his 12-round decision win over Peter Dobson last Saturday night.

“Devin is always in boring fights. No one wants to watch him. Yeah, he’s good at what he does. He’s a flake. He’s got fast hands, fast feet, but so do I. Apart from that, he’s just jealous because he never had any power.

“We can make that fight whenever. Over here, back there. I’m ready to go in April.

“He’s an idiot. There’s nothing else to say. Why should I go to 160? I’ll stay at 147,” said Benn about Chris Eubank Jr. “Besides Eubank, Barrios. He’s my number one,” said Benn about his interest in fighting WBC interim welterweight champion Mario Barrios next.

Let’s see if you’re a man of your word. https://t.co/EVHVvOdE11 — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) February 4, 2024

Don’t be all talk either let’s make sure this happens next. Me and you centre of the ring and we will see who’s left standing https://t.co/SXJtySq0CD — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) February 4, 2024

Let’s just wait Gervunpa lumpa to screen grab the conversation @Gervontaa 🐀 https://t.co/oyecpjDrfK — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) February 4, 2024