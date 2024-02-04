Froch Questions Fury’s Heart, Raises Doubts About Usyk Fight

Former super middleweight champion Carl Froch says he doesn’t think Tyson Fury has his “heart” in the sport anymore, and he wasn’t surprised that his undisputed heavyweight championship fight against Oleksandr Usyk was postponed.

Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) suffered a cut on the side of his right eye, and his fight with IBF/WBA/WBO champion Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) has been rescheduled for May 18th in Saudi Arabia.

Postponement Fuels Speculation

Many fans feel that Fury was worried about the fight after having a tough go in training camp, and he found a way to receive an extension. That’s what some fans believe.

Although Fury looked to be in good shape, he’s 35 and not young for someone who has never had power and beat limited opposition. Fury was dropped in his last fight by former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, and arguably beaten last October, but given a ‘win’ by the judges in Saudi Arabia.

Is Fury’s confidence gone after a tough training camp and his grueling fight with Ngannou? If so, getting a delay for his fight with Usyk will give Fury an opportunity to put off this worrisome fight.

“These two fighters may never meet in the ring. I think anytime now that Tyson Fury is out of the ring waiting around because I don’t think his heart is in it like it should be any more just from what I’ve seen and what he’s said and how he behaves,” said Carl Froch on his YouTube channel reacting to Tyson Fury’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk being rescheduled for May 18th.

“I just think he’s made a lot of money. I’m not sure how serious he is in the sport. I think he’s on the slide.

“He doesn’t throw as many feints, he’s been dropped four or five times in his last few fights, and it’s just like, where is he with his career? Where does he want to be? He’s got plenty of money. He’s achieved a lot in his career. He’s been a pro for a long time, over 15 years.

“I just hope he still wants this fight. I hope he still has that heart and desire because if he does, it’s going to be great, and we’re going to find out who is the undisputed king of the heavyweight division,” said Froch. “I didn’t think Tyson Fury was going to fight Usyk in February, and it’s transpired that he’s not.”