So Who’s The Top Dog At Welterweight?

Arguably second only to the current 135 pound division when it comes to most exciting, talent-rich weight class in boxing right now, today’s welterweight division is filled with fine fighters and there are a number of potentially great fights that can be made. But who is the best 147 pounder on the planet today?

The way Bob Arum tells it, it’s “far and away Terence Crawford.” Maybe you agree. Or maybe you feel Errol Spence is “The Truth,” and deserves the top spot. When it comes to who is the current best, it’s between these two, that’s for sure. However, there are some superb fighters just below Spence and Crawford.

See if you agree with this current welterweight Top-10:

1: Errol Spence. Best wins at 147: WKO Kell Brook, WSD Shawn Porter, WUD Mikey Garcia. I still rank Spence above Crawford, but we must see if he can keep the top spot on December 5 when he fights Danny Garcia in his ring return.

2: Terence Crawford. Best wins at 147: TKO Kell Brook, TKO Egidijus Kavaliasuskas, TKO Jeff Horn. Crawford faced a far less fresh Brook than Spence did. Crawford, as good as he is, needs to do more at the weight to be ranked at No.1.

3: Manny Pacquiao. Best (recent) wins at 147: WUD Keith Thurman, WUD Adrien Broner. Still amazing at age 42, but how much has Manny got left?

4: Shawn Porter. Best wins at 147: WUD Danny Garcia, WUD Sebastian Formella. Porter has also impressed in losing; pushing Spence and the now inactive Keith Thurman hard for all 12 rounds in great fights some people feel he actually won.

4: (tie) Keith Thurman. Best wins at 147: WSD Danny Garcia, WUD Shawn Porter. Thurman says he will be back in action soon.

5: Danny Garcia. Best (recent) wins at 147: TKO Adrian Granados, WUD Ivan Redkach. If Garcia can beat Spence in their fast approaching December 5 fight, “Swift” will again be a huge player in the division.

6: Yordenis Ugas.

7: Sergey Lipinets.

8: Kudratillo Abdukakhorov.

9: Mikey Garcia.

10: Egidijus Kavaliasuskas.